Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Final May 2024 Distribution Rate for Cash and Money Market ETFs, Updates Ex-Distribution Date for Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund, Purpose International Dividend Fund, and Big Banc Split Corp, and Provides an Update to T+1 Settlement Schedule

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today the final May 2024 distribution rates for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund ("Cash and Money Market ETFs"), updated the ex-distribution date for Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund, Purpose International Dividend Fund, and Big Banc Split Corp and provided a further update to the transition from a T+2 to T+1 settlement cycle.



Final May 2024 Distribution Rates for Cash and Money Market ETFs

The following table reflects the final distribution amounts for Cash and Money Market ETFs for the month of May. The ex-distribution date is May 29, 2024.

Open-End Fund Ticker Symbol Final distribution per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNU.U US $ 0.4886 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNY $ 0.4540 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units PSA $ 0.2214 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US $ 0.4687 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly

Ex-Distribution Date Updated for Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund, Purpose International Dividend Fund, and Big Banc Split Corp

The press release issued on May 17, 2024, reported an ex-distribution date of May 28, 2024, for Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund and Purpose International Dividend Fund and May 30, 2024, for Big Banc Split Corp, subject to further notice. The ex-distribution date for Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund and Purpose International Dividend Fund has been updated to May 29, 2024. The ex-distribution date for Big Banc Split Corp has been updated to May 31, 2024. The record dates for the four funds remain unchanged.

Update to T+1 Settlement Schedule for Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund and Purpose International Dividend Fund

The firm notes that all Exchange Traded Funds, including Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund, Purpose International Dividend Fund, and Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund, will settle T+1 in their respective markets on ETF units effective May 27, 2024.

Purpose will work closely with its partners, clients, and regulatory bodies to ensure a smooth and seamless transition process.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $19 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.