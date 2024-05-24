Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.61 per Share

Loading... Loading...

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. NRIM today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.61 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2024.



"We are pleased to announce a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share, as we continue to provide returns to our shareholders," said Mike Huston, President and CEO. At the stock price of $53.01 per share at the close of the market on May 23, 2024, the current dividend equates to a yield of 4.60% on an annualized basis.

On April 24, 2024, Northrim reported net income of $8.2 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $6.6 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $4.8 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the first quarter a year ago.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 20 branches in Anchorage, Eagle River, the Matanuska Valley, the Kenai Peninsula, Juneau, Fairbanks, Nome, Kodiak, Ketchikan, and Sitka, serving 90% of Alaska's population; an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska's economy and its "Customer First Service" philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

www.northrim.com

Contact:

Mike Huston, President, CEO, and COO

(907) 261-8750 Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer

(907) 261-3539



