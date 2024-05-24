Flash News: OKX to Host 'Bitcoin Power Hour' X Spaces Session Featuring Udi Wertheimer on May 24

Loading... Loading...

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 24, 2024.



OKX to Host ‘Bitcoin Power Hour' X Spaces Session Featuring Udi Wertheimer on May 24



OKX is thrilled to announce that it will host a 'Bitcoin Power Hour' X Spaces on May 24 at 4:00 PM (PST). The event is a part of OKX's continuous efforts to drive innovation and facilitate inclusive conversations in the Bitcoin ecosystem.



This week's session will feature insights from the Taproot Wizard himself, Udi Wertheimer, a highly respected figure in the Bitcoin community. The Power Hour intends to provide a platform for insightful discussions about Bitcoin's Layer 2 scene, amongst other critical topics.



OKX encourages all Bitcoin enthusiasts, traders and anyone interested in the broader cryptocurrency field to attend this exciting session here.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



