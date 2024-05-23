G1 Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting

Loading... Loading...

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. GTHX, a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that mature Phase 2 results describing the positive impact of trilaciclib administered in combination with the TROP2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) sacituzumab govitecan (SG) on overall survival (OS) and tolerability compared to SG alone based on historical data from the ASCENT trial will be presented in a poster session during the upcoming 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting. ASCO will be held May 31 to June 4, 2024, in Chicago, IL. A copy of the poster will be made available on the G1 Therapeutics website following the presentation here.



The abstract was made available by ASCO today and includes the initial Phase 2 trial results originally provided by the Company in January 2024. The poster that will be presented at ASCO will describe the mature results of the Phase 2 trial as an update to the initial results.

Poster Presentation Details:

Trilaciclib Combined with Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG) in Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC): Updated Phase 2 Safety and Efficacy Results

Seneviratne, L. et al.

Poster and abstract number 1091

Poster session: Breast Cancer-Metastatic

Sunday, June 2, 2024. 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop and deliver next-generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). The Company is also evaluating therapies in combination with cytotoxic therapies and/or immunotherapy in areas of high unmet need including triple-negative breast cancer and extensive stage small cell lung cancer. G1's goal is to provide innovative therapeutic advances for people living with cancer. G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit http://www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @G1Therapeutics and LinkedIn.

G1 Therapeutics® and the G1 Therapeutics logo and COSELA® and the COSELA logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Loading... Loading...

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could", "believe," "goal", "projections," "estimate," "intend," "indicate," "potential," "promising," "opportunity," "suggest," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the positive impact of trilaciclib observed in a Phase 2 trial in combination with sacituzumab govitecan on overall survival and tolerability compared to SG alone based on historical data from the ASCENT trial, are based on the company's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the company's dependence on the commercial success of COSELA (trilaciclib); the development and commercialization of new drug products is highly competitive; the company's ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; the company's initial success in ongoing clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained when these trials are completed or in later stage trials; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a commercial-stage company; and market conditions. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

G1 Therapeutics Contacts:

Will Roberts

Communications Officer

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(919) 907-1944

wroberts@g1therapeutics.com