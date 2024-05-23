Updated Phase 1 Clinical Data for SYS-6002 (CRB-701) to be presented at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Loading... Loading...

NORWOOD, Mass., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP ("Corbus" or the "Company") announced today that the abstract [No. 3151] for a poster presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting being held from May 31-June 4, 2024 in Chicago has been released. The ASCO abstract is titled: Clinical Update Related to the First-In-Human Trial of SYS6002 (CRB-701), A Next-Generation Nectin-4 Targeting Antibody Drug Conjugate and will be presented as a poster [#296] on June 1, 2024 from 9:00 AM -12:00 PM by Dr. Jian Zhang, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center.



The poster will update data contained in the abstract [cut-off mid-January 2024] with approximately 3 months additional clinical data [cut-off end of April 2024] from dose escalation and PK cohorts. Dose escalation spans 7 dose levels (0.2, 0.6, 1.2, 1.8, 2.7, 3.6 & 4.5 mg/kg) and makes use of a Bayesian Optimal Interval (BOIN) design with accelerated titration. PK cohorts have been initiated at the 2.7mg/Kg & 3.6mg/Kg dose levels. The trial is evaluating the safety and tolerability of SYS6002 (CRB-701) to determine the Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) and/or the Phase 2 dose in patients with advanced solid tumors who have failed or were intolerant to standard treatment. Patients were enrolled based on Nectin-4 staining, with the exception of metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) urothelial cancer patients, who were considered to be Nectin-4 positive. Beyond determining safety and tolerability, the pharmacokinetic (PK) and preliminarily anti-tumor activity of SYS6002 (CRB-701) are reported. This study is being conducted by Corbus's partner CSPC in China. Corbus has commenced a Phase 1 dose escalation study in the U.S. and dosed the first patient in April 2024.

About CRB-701

CRB-701 (SYS6002) is a next-generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4 with a site-specific cleavable linker and a homogenous drug antibody ratio of 2, using MMAE as the payload. Nectin-4 is a clinically validated, tumor-associated antigen in urothelial cancer. SYS6002 (CRB-701) is currently being explored in a dose escalation on a Q3W schedule, with a view to reducing free-MMAE concentrations in plasma, reducing the associated toxicities that are known to dose limit the Nectin-4 ADC PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin) Additionally, by administering SYS6002 (CRB-701) on a Q3W schedule there is an opportunity to increase clinical convenience and patient compliance.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a precision oncology company with a diversified portfolio and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus' pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Sean Moran

Chief Financial Officer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

smoran@corbuspharma.com

Bruce Mackle

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com