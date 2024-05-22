Hurst Limontes Attorneys Strengthen Roles Within the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association

Loading... Loading...

INDIANAPOLIS, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurst Limontes LLC, an Indiana-based personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce its expanded involvement with the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA). Nearly all of the firm's personal injury attorneys now have a role within the ITLA, further strengthening the relationship between the two organizations.



Notable changes and announcements include:

· Hurst Limontes' Managing Partner, Alex Limontes, has recently moved to the role of Treasurer Elect.

· Attorney Katherine "Katie" Karres, has recently been nominated to the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association Board of Directors.

· For the third consecutive year, Attorney Chase Wilson is serving as Chair of the Young Lawyers Division.

· Attorneys Charles "Chip" Hubley and Chase Wilson are working as Amicus Counsel for the ITLA on a voluntary, non-paid basis.

· Alex Limontes and Chase Wilson were both recently honored with the ITLA's President's Award, a prestigious accolade that recognizes their dedication to the legal profession.

· Alex Limontes (Recent Verdicts), Chase Wilson (Investigating 1983 Claims), and Katie Karres (Bifurcating Difficult Liability Cases) all recently presented at the ITLA's 36th Annual Lifetime Achievement Seminar.

In addition, Hurst Limontes and its attorneys continue to work closely with the ITLA's staff and committee members on other various matters, helping to promote justice, uphold professional conduct, and improve legal standards within the state of Indiana.

"We're proud to work closely with the ITLA to help fight for the rights of all residents in Indiana," said Limontes. "The ITLA serves as an invaluable resource to Hoosiers, ensuring equal access to justice and safeguarding their interests," he added.

For more information, visit https://HurstLimontes.com or https://www.IndianaTrialLawyers.org.

About Hurst Limontes

Located in downtown Indianapolis and founded in 1981, Hurst Limontes focuses its practice solely on representing personal injury claimants who have been injured in an accident. With more than 116 years of combined experience between the attorneys, the firm handles complex personal injury cases including those involving automobile accidents, construction site accidents, slip and falls, and other causes.

About the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA)

Founded in 1956, the ITLA is dedicated to the constitutional rights of open access to the courts and equal protection under the law. Members include many of the top civil trial attorneys in the State of Indiana, focusing on a variety of civil cases.

MEDIA CONTACT alimontes@hurstlimontes.com