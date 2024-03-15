Mark W. Lamplugh Jr. Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of South Jersey Treatment Management Company

Loading... Loading...

Mark W. Lamplugh Jr. named CEO of South Jersey Treatment Management, aims to elevate care in addiction/mental health with a client-first approach.

Pitman, NJ March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- South Jersey Treatment Management Company, the parent entity of notable addiction and mental health facilities including Lifetime Recovery in Mullica Hill, Renewed Light in West Deptford, and the soon-to-open Changing Tides and Renewed Light of Marlton in Marlton, NJ, proudly announces the appointment of Mark W. Lamplugh Jr. as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Bringing a wealth of experience from a diverse and impactful career, Lamplugh steps into his new role with a vision to restructure the company, elevate client care standards, and address past challenges head-on. With an eye towards sustainable growth, he aims to instill a "client-first" mentality across all facilities, ensuring that the needs and well-being of those struggling with addiction and mental health issues in the Southern Jersey region are met with compassion, innovation, and excellence.



In 2023 alone, the state of New Jersey saw more than 27% of the population reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression and 2,561 overdose deaths. The scale of addiction and mental health challenges throughout the state, coupled with the stark reality that, “demand for mental health treatment far exceeds the supply of experts trained to help,” has exasperated the need for innovative, client-centric solutions. Lamplugh’s decisive leadership style and history of scaling mental and behavioral healthcare programs may be just what the state of New Jersey needs to meaningfully move the needle.



Lamplugh's extensive background, detailed on his personal website (https://marklamplugh.com) and professional engagements, showcase a track record of remarkable achievements. As a visionary Chief Marketing Officer, Board Member, and best-selling author, he has demonstrated expertise in driving revenue growth, optimizing ROI through digital marketing and SEO/SEM, and leading teams to achieve organizational goals. His previous roles have equipped him with unparalleled skills in stakeholder engagement, partnership development, and implementing marketing automation systems that enhance customer engagement and brand visibility.



Under Lamplugh's leadership, his ability to turn strategic vision into actionable success has been consistently proven, with significant increases in inpatient leads and monthly revenue. His extensive experience in leading comprehensive marketing strategies and business expansion efforts has significantly contributed to increasing revenue and online presence across various organizations.



Lamplugh's dedication to social good is evident in his leadership roles within various non-profit organizations, where he has made significant contributions to the well-being of first responders and the broader community. His firefighting experience, combined with his commitment to nonprofit work and his prolific writing on marketing strategies and business growth, underscores his unique blend of practical leadership and empathetic outreach.



As CEO, Lamplugh is poised to leverage his diverse experiences to address the pressing addiction and mental health challenges facing the South Jersey region. The expansion of Lifetime Recovery, Renewed Light, and the upcoming openings of Changing Tides and Renewed Light of Marlton represent crucial steps in providing valuable resources to individuals in need.



"I am honored to lead South Jersey Treatment Management Company into its next chapter," said Lamplugh. "Our mission is clear: to provide unparalleled care to those facing addiction and mental health challenges. With a dedicated team, innovative strategies, and a relentless focus on our clients' well-being, we are committed to making a lasting impact in the community and beyond."



For more information about South Jersey Treatment Management Company and its facilities, please visit https://lifetimerecoverycenter.com and https://renewedlightmh.com.

