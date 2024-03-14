Guy Sansone, Co-Founder and CEO of H2 Health, Joins Carisk® Partners Board of Directors

Loading... Loading...

Brings Extensive Leadership Expertise to Carisk's Board of Directors

Miami, FL March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carisk Partners proudly announces the appointment of Guy Sansone to its Board of Directors, marking a significant milestone in the company’s pursuit of excellence. As the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of H2 Health, a leading outpatient physical therapy company based in Jacksonville, Florida, Guy’s multifaceted experience and strategic acumen are poised to elevate Carisk’s trajectory in the dynamic clinical landscape.



“We are grateful to have Guy participate on our Board of Directors”, said Joseph Berardo Jr., CEO and Chairman of the Board at Carisk Partners. “Guy and I have known each other and interacted for years, as we traveled in the same circles. His strategic mindset and business acumen will be invaluable to the company. I am grateful to have him participate in our growth and development.”



A seasoned operator, investor, and industry visionary, Guy’s professional journey includes having been Founder and Partner of the Healthcare Industry Group at Alvarez & Marsal. His impactful roles have stretched from Board Member positions at HealthPRO Heritage and Magellan to interim operating roles, serving as CFO of HealthSouth Corp, CEO of Rotech, CEO of St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers, and CEO of the Visiting Nurses Services of New York. Beyond the boardroom, Guy is actively engaged in multiple privately held ventures as well as publicly traded companies.



Mr. Sansone expressed enthusiasm about joining Carisk’s Board, stating, “The Carisk team’s focus on quality, innovation and value-based care is exactly what the Workers’ Compensation market needs. The company’s whole person approach, grounded in behavioral sciences, has changed the discussion in the industry. I am excited to participate in the next level of expansion.”



Carisk Partners continues to position itself at the forefront of clinical innovation, and Guy Sansone's appointment further solidifies the company's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners.



About Carisk Partners

Carisk Partners is a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company operating in the workers’ compensation market. Since 2016, Carisk Partners has redefined the way patients and clients access high quality care and support services. Today, Carisk continues to transform the workers’ compensation marketplace by providing seamless experiences across all products and services and empowering patients through its proprietary Pathways™ 2 Recovery care model. www.cariskpartners.com

Contact Information:

Carisk Partners

Chrissy Gaul

305-514-5353

Contact via Email

cariskpartners.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/908045



Press Release Distributed by PR.com