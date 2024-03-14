PASSi Announces Women's History Month Celebration 2024 and Primary Care Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Loading... Loading...

Women's history and leadership speak to PASSi's roots. PASSi's late founder, Ms. Im Ja Choi, was equal parts visionary and fierce pioneer, starting PASSi with nothing but an idea: PASSi would address the deeply felt needs of diverse older adult communities. And PASSi celebrates Ms. Choi not only as PASSi founder, but as its continued North Star – to this day, PASSi grows and develops according to the values and blueprint that Ms. Choi envisioned from the organization's earliest days.

Philadelphia, PA March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Penn Asian Senior Services (PASSi) is pleased to announce that PASSi Women's History Month Celebration 2024 and Primary Care Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony was held at PASSi's Evergreen Center on March 12.



In observance of the nationally-recognized Women's History Month in March, PASSi WHM commemorated and honored women who have made significant contributions to this great nation. In collaboration with the Governor's Advisory Commission on Women and PA Secretary of Aging, Mr. Jason Kavulich, PASSi WHM featured the presentation of the Governor's Proclamation of Women's History Month in PA, followed by a special recognition of guest of honor, Speaker of the PA House, Representative Joanna McClinton.



According to Chief Executive Officer of PASSi, Ken Yang, "PASSi WHM serves as tribute to Ms. Im Ja Choi's enduring legacy, not only as PASSi Founder, but also as PASSi's constant North Star." And in continuation of Ms. Choi's vision, PASSi has established its newest program, PASSi Primary Care, with the event featuring the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Penn Asian Healthcare Services: Do Im Liu Clinic.



Cigna Healthcare, longstanding PASSi partner and the Title Sponsor of PASSi WHM, generously contributed toward making the event possible, highlighting their connection and accord with PASSi's mission of promoting the well-being of diverse older adult communities.



Additionally, community partner and Silver Sponsor, AARP PA, expressed their strong support for PASSi WHM. Associate State Director of Community Outreach, Yocasta Lora, shared that "March is a special time of year dedicated to teaching and celebrating how women continue to shape our country and our Commonwealth, and we are proud to stand beside PASSi as they honor Representative Joanna McClinton, the first woman Speaker of the PA House."



PASSi, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the largest provider of culturally-attuned services for Asian seniors and other older adults with limited English proficiency in Southeastern PA. Each year, PASSi provides approximately 800 low-income seniors with homecare and adult daycare services. And through Penn Asian Vocational Institute (PAVI), PASSi also offers training for future home health aides and certified nursing assistants, along with vocational ESL classes.



For more information about Penn Asian Senior Services or PASSi Primary Care, contact Ken Yang at 267-934-6038 or ken.yang@passi.us.

