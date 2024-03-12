Telarus Announces Next-Generation Quote Experience with CableFinder Strategic Partnership

Loading... Loading...

Las Vegas, NV March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Comprehensive Quote Management Tools Enhance Technology Advisors' Efficiency and Competitive Edge



Today at Channel Partners Conference & Expo Las Vegas, Telarus, a leading technology services distributor (TSD), introduced Telarus Quote Experience, a suite of quote management tools and services designed to advance the way technology advisors source and quote broadband, voice, and unified communications opportunities. This comprehensive solution offers a one-stop shop, streamlining the qualification, negotiation, and order processing from certified suppliers, ensuring that technology advisors can tailor their offerings to each customer's unique requirements with unparalleled flexibility.



To reinforce its commitment to support advisors in their sales ventures, Telarus has forged a collaboration with CableFinder, the leading provider of cutting-edge serviceability. This partnership ushers in CableFinder for Telarus, a new sales tool for broadband services that integrates seamlessly with Telarus Quote Experience. This integration empowers technology advisors to determine serviceability, construct and present quotes, create contracts, and facilitate customer orders with a select group of major broadband service suppliers within a unified environment. Unlike other CableFinder offerings, only Telarus offers back-office integration with CableFinder, automated creation and syncing of opportunity data with customer records, automated DocuSign task creation for contracts, and real-time quoting.



“We are thrilled to initiate this partnership with CableFinder,” said Joe Radzis, CFO & COO for Telarus. “Our collaboration creates a dynamic fusion of CableFinder's industry-leading quoting and contracting technologies with Telarus' comprehensive management system, world-class services, and expansive technology advisor network, exceeding comparable offerings in the industry.”



Telarus Quote Experience addresses the entire sales cycle, from qualification to commissioning, in a single environment. Advisors can utilize intuitive workflows, dashboards, and reports to track and manage quotes, orders, and commissions efficiently. This is supplemented by seamless access to Telarus Partner Experience, Order Support, Commissions Experience, and University for exceptional support, commission reconciliation, and education.



CableFinder's co-founder Jed Kenzy expressed excitement about the partnership, “Our partnership with Telarus definitively underscores CableFinder's position as the benchmark in the broadband services industry. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to driving progress through innovative solutions and solution-oriented technology. We continue to be the industry leaders in reshaping operational efficiency and enhancing customer experiences, enabling our partners to flourish in a swiftly transforming technology landscape.”



Co-founder Mike Trede added, "We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Telarus, a recognized leader in the technology services distribution space. This collaboration represents a powerful synergy of our advanced quoting and contracting solutions with Telarus' extensive network and underscores our joint commitment to creating an industry standard of excellence.”



