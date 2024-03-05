Safe Rx Welcomes Lon von Hurwitz as Market Access & Policy Director

Loading... Loading...

Hire Coincides with Growth in Market Access for LPV® Dispensing

Greenwood Village, CO March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Safe Rx® today named Lon von Hurwitz as its Market Access and Policy Director.



Mr. von Hurwitz has broad experience in both non-profit and enterprise level work, with a proven track record in pharmacy, healthcare, and health policy. Mr. von Hurwitz served in various prior roles at GE Healthcare, New Care Diabetes Ventures, Lifeclinic International and World Health Networks, and as National Chairman of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).



At Safe Rx, Mr. von Hurwitz will be responsible for market access growth, efficacy data development, and related activities.



“Lon’s expertise in mission driven healthcare and pharmacy work will help prepare us for significant market access growth with payors and self-insured plan sponsors,” said Milton Cohen, Safe Rx President and CEO.



The Company’s award-winning and market-leading locking prescription vial (LPV®) product line is used by pharmacies for controlled substance dispensing, and is a key solution for the opioid epidemic, with applications in both prevention and treatment.



“I’m excited to join the team at Safe Rx and help bring such a compelling intervention to policymakers, payors and plan sponsors,” said Mr. von Hurwitz. “We are at an inflection point for reimbursement growth, and clinicians and patients everywhere are in desperate need of our solution,” he added.



About Safe Rx and Caring Closures International



Caring Closures International (CCI) is transforming public health and consumer product safety with patented innovation modernizing one of the most successful interventions in public health history. CCI’s initial Safe Rx® line of locking prescription vials (LPVs®) are sold into multiple verticals for use in medication safety and pharmacy dispensing, and cut off pilfering (sneaking pills), a leading source of diversion and teen drug misuse in the United States for over a decade. Ultimately, CCI’s cap and closure technology is expected to replace a broad cross section of child-resistant packaging across multiple product categories, updating a proven intervention to help solve several epidemic scale public health crises. For more information, please visit www.safe-rx.com.

