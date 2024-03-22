Gotion High-Tech collaborates with Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure on energy storage power stations

Loading... Loading...

TOKYO, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Gotion Japan, a subsidiary of Gotion High-Tech Co., Ltd., entered into a collaborative agreement with Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd, and CO2OS in Tokyo, Japan, on joint development, operation and maintenance of energy storage power stations in Japan.

In accordance with the agreement, Gotion Japan, Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd., and CO2OS will collaborate in the development, operation and maintenance of energy storage power stations in the Japanese market. Specifically, Gotion Japan will be responsible for supplying energy storage cells and providing technical support for daily operation and maintenance. Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd will handle project feasibility assessments and offer financial support, while CO2OS will manage the operation and maintenance of the energy storage power stations, and provide other relevant technical support as needed.

It is expected that over the next two years, this collaboration will include a total of 1GWh of energy storage cells, catering to the needs of both grid-side and renewable energy generation-side power stations. Through this partnership, the three parties aspire to expedite the adoption of renewable energy in Japan and tackle the shared challenges of energy storage and power supply facing humanity.

Gotion High-tech Co., Ltd. is a world-leading provider of new energy solutions. It focuses on the R&D, production and sales of EV lithium-ion batteries and ESS batteries, and ranks among the top in China and the global market in terms of comprehensive strength.

SOURCE Gotion High-Tech Co., Ltd