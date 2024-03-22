JA Solar Completes First Delivery under the MOU Agreement with South Korea's SK E&S for 200MW n-Type Modules

Loading... Loading...

BEIJING, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic (PV) products, recently completed the delivery of the first batch of 5.2MW modules under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreement with SK Group's subsidiary, SK E&S, for 200MW n-type modules. The project exclusively utilizes JA Solar's n-type DeepBlue 4.0 series modules, including the "signature product" 2465mm*1134mm (72-cell) specifications from the n-type DeepBlue 4.0 Pro series.

This collaboration not only marks a significant milestone for JA Solar's business development in the South Korean market but also represents the first cooperation between the company and SK Group, one of the five major conglomerates in South Korea. This collaboration demonstrates the determination and strength of both parties to join forces, bringing win-win opportunities and laying the foundation for more cooperation in the future.

As a key advocate and practitioner of the RE100 initiative, SK Group is committed to achieving 100% renewable energy use in its global operations by 2050. Leveraging its leading product technologies, JA Solar has provided SK Group with reliable products and services, helping SK Group take a crucial step forward in achieving its RE100 commitments and accelerating its progress towards its renewable energy goals.

The DeepBlue 4.0 Pro product supplied by JA Solar adopts the company's proprietary high-efficiency n-type Bycium+ passivated contact cell technology, with an open-circuit voltage of 733mV and an impressive production efficiency of 26%. Additionally, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro module integrates core technologies such as SMBB and high-density packaging, enhancing overall performance and efficiency. With a power of 635W and a module efficiency of 22.8%, the module stands as the most powerful product within the industry's 182-series modules. Its power generation performance, and reliability under various application scenarios have been recognized by multiple authoritative institutions, providing reliable assurance for customers' power plant returns.

Since entering the South Korean market in 2011, JA Solar has earned a good reputation with its efficient products and quality service. In 2018, JA Solar established a subsidiary in South Korea to further deepen its efforts to provide timely and efficient support and services to local customers. In recent years, JA Solar has supplied modules for several landmark projects in South Korea, including the first n-type project, the Atae/Taejun/Yueun PV plant, and the then largest local wind-solar hybrid project in 2020. In the future, JA Solar will further leverage its product and technology advantages to provide local customers with better-localized services and promote the development of the South Korean PV market.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.