BANF Smart Tire collaborates with CampX by Volvo Group

Loading...
Loading...
Collaboration Redefining Intelligent Tire Technology Efficacy.
SEOUL, South Korea, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BANF, a leader in smart tire technology, collaborates with CampX by Volvo Group in a Proof of Value (PoV) project, co-creating on intelligent tire safety and fuel efficiency optimization for commercial vehicles. The PoV project will run until Q2 2024.
- Innovating Tire Technology: BANF integrates advanced sensors and AI to revolutionize conventional tire monitoring systems, ensuring safety and performance for commercial vehicle operators.
- Collaborative Co-Creation with CampX by Volvo Group: The collaboration underscores a joint commitment to driving transport and infrastructure innovation.
- Real-Time Tire Safety and Efficiency Solutions: The PoV project focuses on enhancing real-time tire safety and fuel efficiency. BANF's technology provides comprehensive monitoring capabilities, empowering fleet managers to proactively address maintenance issues and maximize operational efficiency.
- Advancing Industry Standards: Participation in the PoV project reaffirms BANF's dedication to setting new industry benchmarks, focusing on safety, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.
SOURCE BANF
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: NewsContractsPress ReleasesautomotiveBanking/Financial ServicesTransportation/Trucking/Railroad
We simplify the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in