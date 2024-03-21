North American Bancard expands partnership with Chargezoom

Loading... Loading...

Payanywhere now integrated with Chargezoom into QuickBooks Online

TROY, Mich., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Bancard, LLC, (NAB) a U.S.-based leader in fintech solutions, today announced a new integration between its Payanywhere payment solution platform and Chargezoom, a platform for managing your electronic payments and recurring billing.

Payanywhere merchants, using their merchant portal Payments Hub, can integrate with Chargezoom, which seamlessly syncs their transactions into QuickBooks Online, saving them time and helping to reduce human error associated with accounting tasks.

"The Payanywhere product mission is to connect our merchants and their data to applications critical to their business's success," said Jim Parkinson, NAB's Chief Experience Officer. "We are excited about the partnership with Chargezoom because it allows us not only to connect but also enhance the merchants' accounting experience driven by sales activity in Payanywhere. This is just the beginning of what we can do together to make our merchants the most competitive and profitable they can be."

Users of NAB's merchant portal Payments Hub can select the Chargezoom plan that works best for them — a Basic Sync that updates at a batch level daily or an Advanced Sync that updates at a transaction level every fifteen minutes — directly from the Payments Hub platform.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with North American Bancard and integrate our platform with Payanywhere." said Matt Dubois, CEO of Chargezoom. "This integration marks a significant step forward in automating payment and accounting processes for retail merchants. At Chargezoom, we're committed to allowing businesses to get paid faster and easier. This is another stride towards that goal. We look forward to the continued collaboration and the innovative solutions it will bring to our customers."

For more information, visit payanywhere.com.

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com .

About Chargezoom

Chargezoom is a leading B2B commerce platform with patent-pending AI-powered data enhancement technology. Our platform is redefining billing and payments, saving businesses time and money. Through AR automation, we've removed the burden of manual processes and reduced payment friction. We are the partner of choice for Fortune 500 payment service providers and the majority of the Top 20 merchant acquirers in the United States. Today, we power millions of transactions directly and through white-labeled solutions from our partners. For more information, please visit www.chargezoom.com .

