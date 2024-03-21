Loading... Loading...

Leader In Delivering Highest Quality, Home-Based Health and Care Services Makes Significant Investments to Advance Patient and Provider Experience, Improve Engagement and Enhance Health Outcomes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) today announced its strategic roadmap to comprehensively align the organization to its vision of building a healthier world where people receive the care they need, wherever they call home.

Matrix Medical Network Reaffirms Its Commitment to Whole Person Care

For more than 20 years, Matrix has met individuals where they live to assess health and safety, identify and close gaps in care and offer life-changing services that empower people to live their best lives. Investments to enhance and expand in-home care delivery underpin the investment roadmap, acknowledging both the evolution of home healthcare needs and the goals set forth by regulatory bodies to make care more accessible, affordable and effective. These investments will further enhance Matrix's partnership with health plans by elevating in-home care delivery for their beneficiaries and ensuring healthcare gap closure, especially for patients struggling with high-risk or chronic conditions.

"Matrix has been on a transformation journey over the last two years, to scale our impact in the communities we serve and increase the value we deliver through our services," said Catherine J. Tabaka, Matrix Chief Executive Officer. "Matrix has always been committed to supporting, educating and caring for people on their journey towards better health. Today's announcement honors and strengthens this commitment, setting our organization on a path that enables reducing healthcare disparities, more sustainably engaging patients in their care journey and supporting the whole person and their care ecosystem in new and different ways."

As an extension of the services provided by health plan and provider client partners, Matrix's comprehensive in-home health and care assessments include diagnostic testing, risk identification, medication management and tailored lifestyle improvement plans. Matrix clinicians prioritize preventative health education and provide techniques for better control of acute and chronic conditions, priding themselves on addressing patients' physical, emotional, spiritual and social needs, and connecting them with providers and resources to ensure appropriate follow-up care.

"Our healthcare industry strives to deliver on the quintuple aim of improving the patient experience, increasing provider satisfaction, delivering higher quality of care and enhancing equitable access and provision of care, all while reducing the cost of care. At Matrix, we are working closely with government, health plans and providers to contribute insights and perspectives that help advance the effective delivery of care, health and wellbeing services in the home," said Tabaka. "Our renewed strategic focus is guided by our legacy of providing care in the home, our commitment to quality, compliance and accuracy and the most recent regulatory changes, including the introduction of a Health Equity Index."

