Air Force Research Laboratory Leverages SparkCognition Government Systems' AI Solutions to Optimize Supply Chain

Loading... Loading...

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), a national leader in trusted artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for defense and national security, today announced it has been awarded a contract from the Ohio Aerospace Institute through the Digital, Research, Innovation and Experimentation (D.R.I.V.E.) Consortium. The contract expands SGS' partnership with the United States Air Force to deploy AI-powered solutions, in collaboration with Boeing. This aims to strengthen the Air Force's supply chain health and create mitigation strategies for operational risks related to our National Defense Strategy (NDS).

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, its Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) experienced a decline in its supplier community with a loss of 3,000 vendors, or about 22 percent of its total vendors between 2016-2022, resulting in supply delays and increased pricing. SGS' generative AI solution, leveraging large language models (LLM) and knowledge graph technology, provides supply and logistics planners with greater insights on lead time, part availability, pricing, quality, and more. As a result of using SGS technology, the Air Force will look to increase warfighting readiness, reduce expense, and enhance industrial-base resilience.

"Supply chain issues, like long lead times and information gaps, are undermining our military's ability to be mission ready," said Art Sellers, SGS Interim President and General Manager. "With SGS' AI-enabled solutions, actionable insights are generated to help the Air Force quickly identify and fix supply chain vulnerabilities and strengthen our national security posture."

SGS' AI technologies are built uniquely for government and national defense missions to enable seamless edge-to-enterprise deployment, with an execution model that enables insights to be captured and acted upon wherever necessary–ultimately maximizing decision dominance. SGS' open-architecture and hardware-agnostic solutions enable quick, easy integration with allies and partners, and can integrate diverse sets of data types and sources to enable richer insights and greater decision-making velocity.

To learn more about SparkCognition Government Systems, visit www.sparkgov.ai.

About SparkCognition Government Systems

SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SparkCognition, is the first artificial intelligence (AI) company devoted entirely to government and national defense. By developing and operationalizing next-generation AI-powered systems, SGS enables government organizations to meet the needs of their most pressing national security missions. SGS advances government operations by analyzing complex data to inform and accelerate intelligent decisions, applying predictive and prescriptive analytics to improve logistics, deploying autonomy technology for power projection systems, using AI and machine learning for large-scale processing of unstructured data, and more. For in-depth information about SGS and its offerings, visit www.sparkgov.ai.

Media Contact:

MaTyna Fessler

matyna.fessler@sparkgov.ai

SOURCE SparkCognition Government Systems