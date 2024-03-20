BNY Mellon Expands Partnership with Alternative Credit Specialist CIFC

Loading... Loading...

CIFC will leverage BNY Mellon's international distribution network giving BNY Mellon clients access to CIFC's U.S. direct lending capabilities

NEW YORK , March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon BK, a leading global financial services company, today announced an expanded partnership between alternative credit specialist CIFC and BNY Mellon Investment Management (BNY Mellon IM).

Building on a long-standing relationship between BNY Mellon and CIFC, this expanded partnership will see BNY Mellon IM having access to CIFC's U.S. direct lending strategy on its global distribution platform for clients across EMEA and APAC where the product is available for sale.

"CIFC has been a valued client of BNY Mellon's for over 10 years," said Cathinka Wahlstrom, Chief Commercial Officer at BNY Mellon. "Starting with asset servicing, our ongoing partnership is expanding to include our investment management distribution platform and exemplifies how BNY Mellon's market-leading suite of solutions can support our clients at every stage of their lifecycle. In our 240th year of business, we are proud to leverage centuries of expertise as we partner with clients to understand their unique objectives and innovate to expand their capabilities."

"We're excited to evolve our relationship with BNY Mellon and see a huge opportunity to partner with the firm's Investment Management business," commented John DiRocco, Chief Operating Officer at CIFC. "With its global distribution footprint, local knowledge and experience working with firms like ours, BNY Mellon is an ideal partner as we look to the next stage of our international growth."

The partnership comes to fruition at a time when the private credit market is benefiting from cyclical and secular growth trends; European institutions are under-allocated, and demand from investors is increasing globally.

"Our clients continue to look for innovative investment solutions across both public and private markets, specifically US private credit." added Matt Oomen, Global Head of Distribution at BNY Mellon Investment Management. "This partnership gives our clients exposure to the benefits US private credit has to offer, whilst enabling CIFC to access our extensive, deep investor relationships across the regions, as well as some of the largest pools of capital available."

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years we have partnered alongside our clients, putting our expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today we work with over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally to access the money they need. We support governments in funding local projects and work with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of December 31, 2023, we oversee $47.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK. We are headquartered in New York City, employ over 50,000 people globally and have been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

About BNY Mellon Investment Management

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's largest asset managers, bringing to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from seven investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com .

About CIFC and LBC Credit Partners

Founded in 2005, CIFC is an alternative credit specialist offering investment solutions across CLOs, corporate, structured, opportunistic credit and direct lending strategies, seeking to deliver consistently attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors globally. The firm leverages its fundamental-based research and deep experience investing across a wide variety of credit cycles and interest rate environments to target investment opportunities that generate alpha while preserving investor principal.

In December 2021, CIFC acquired LBC Credit Partners, expanding its alternative global credit platform into the private credit market. With the acquisition, CIFC currently manages over $41 billion in assets and employs more than 200 professionals in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more, follow CIFC on LinkedIn or visit www.cifc.com or www.lbccredit.com.

