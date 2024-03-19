Ninjas in Pyjamas and BYD Announce Global Strategic Partnership to Captivate Tech and Esports Enthusiasts Worldwide

Loading... Loading...

BEIJING, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninjas in Pyjamas (under NIP Group), one of the world's most legendary esports clubs, and BYD, a global pioneer in technological innovation, are excited to announce their global strategic partnership. The partnership endeavors to explore the overseas esports ecosystem, further extending the global reach of BYD's brand, products, and technology.

Originally established as a partnership exclusively within the Chinese market, BYD has chosen to extend its support to NIP Group's ventures in the West. The broadening of this partnership aligns with the common pursuit of exploring global business development, connecting diverse cultural audiences, and building an esports community ecosystem.

The synergy between BYD's cutting-edge technology and NIP Group's dynamic esports ecosystem is poised to resonate with fans worldwide. The extended collaboration aims to capture the attention of a younger demographic that shares a passion for innovation, esports, and the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

As a global leader in new energy vehicle technology innovation, BYD has long been committed to research and innovation. It is the only automotive company in the world that simultaneously masters core technologies such as batteries, motors, and electronic control units (ECU). The development model, driven by technological innovation, has earned BYD wide recognition and praise in the global market.

Hicham Chahine, Co-CEO of NIP Group, shared his excitement about the expanded partnership, saying, "We are delighted to further solidify our global strategic partnership with BYD, marking a thrilling new phase in our collaboration. BYD is an amazingly innovative automotive company. The fusion of BYD's innovation commitment and our esports community's passion forms a formidable alliance. We are geared up to reach unprecedented levels together."

BYD, known for its advancements in electric vehicles, energy storage, and other cutting-edge technologies, sees a natural connection between its brand and the esports community. The global expansion of their partnership with NIP Group reflects BYD's confidence in the esports industry's ability to engage and inspire a broad audience.

As both entities push the boundaries of their respective industries, the extended collaboration between NIP Group and BYD promises to bring forth exciting initiatives, activations and experiences for fans worldwide.

About NIP Group

NIP Group is a comprehensive digital sports group with esports clubs as its core business, supported by diversified ventures including esports events and esports talent development. As one of the largest and most influential comprehensive digital sports groups in the world, NIP Group manages well-known esports brands eStar Gaming and Ninjas in Pyjamas, and the Group operates in various countries and regions, including China, Europe and South America. It has home courts in Wuhan and Shenzhen, with regional offices in Stockholm, Shanghai and São Paulo.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

SOURCE NIP Group