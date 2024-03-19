SAINT GOBAIN TEAMSTERS RATIFY FIRST UNION CONTRACT

Loading... Loading...

80 Workers Win Wage Increases, Teamsters Health Care in New Agreement

TAUNTON, Mass., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 653 at Saint Gobain overwhelmingly ratified their first collective bargaining agreement this week, improving wages, benefits, and working conditions for 80 workers.

Teamsters at Saint Gobain work in a variety of crafts and create high quality medical equipment like IV tubing.

"The union is proud of the work that our members and representatives achieved together for the Saint Gobain workforce. We want to give a special shout-out to the leadership of Teamsters Joint Council 10 as well, including Secretary-Treasurer Tom Mari and Organizer Bernardo Vicente," said Mike Clark, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 653. "Tom's leadership and Bernardo's hard work were instrumental in keeping the group unified and in fighting spirit as we took on this company."

The new agreement includes significant wage increases, Teamsters health care coverage, Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday, and strong contract language on issues that were important to the workers.

Before becoming Teamsters, Saint Gobain workers went years with miniscule raises, poor health care, and favoritism by management. Members worked with Local 653 and Joint Council 10 to get a first contract that all workers could be proud of.

"The workers remained determined throughout the bargaining process and never lost sight of the goal — a strong first Teamsters contract," Mari said. "This is a tremendous victory for Saint Gobain workers and their families."

Teamsters Local 653 represents 2,700 of workers throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, visit TeamstersLocal653.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

SOURCE Teamsters Local 653