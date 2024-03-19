LV Distribution and NewVest Establish Strategic Partnership to Facilitate Better Access to Private Markets Investing

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LV Distribution, specializing in third-party asset management distribution, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with NewVest, the first-of-its-kind platform of index funds for the private markets. NewVest's unique model passively allocates capital to private funds and is designed to provide investors with broadly diversified and cost-effective "direct" exposure to individual private markets asset classes and emulate the pooled (weighted average) returns of each asset class for a given vintage period. This collaboration marks a transformative moment for LV Distribution as it ventures into the realm of private markets, bringing institutional-quality investment strategies to Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and Family Offices.

NewVest distinguishes itself with innovative, streamlined and passive products that can provide the foundation for a well-diversified, core private markets portfolio and be complementary to an active fund selection strategy – similar to how ETFs and Index Funds provide passive exposure to public markets. Its flagship indexes, which target the private equity and private debt asset classes, have a no management fee option and are intended to be offered for each vintage period alongside other core and niche private markets strategies. By passively targeting broad diversification without "selection bias" toward specific fund managers, NewVest is designed to allow investors to "buy the market" and generate more consistent (and less volatile) returns over the long term than investing in individual private funds.

"We are thrilled to partner with NewVest, a pioneering investment manager that is seeking to redefine how investors can establish core, diversified exposure to private equity, private debt and other private markets strategies," said Edward Soltys, Head of LV Distribution. "This partnership aligns seamlessly with LV Distribution's commitment to innovation and offering our clients diversified, risk-controlled investment solutions."

"NewVest is excited to collaborate with LV Distribution, which shares our passion for bringing the generally accepted benefits of passive public market indices and ETFs – performance, efficiency, lower costs and diversification – to the private markets," said Edward Talmor-Gera, Founder and CEO of NewVest. "Together, we aim to empower a wide range of investors by providing institutional-quality investment solutions designed to enhance portfolio construction and risk-adjusted performance in a diversified, efficient and cost-effective manner."

The LV Distribution and NewVest partnership exemplifies a commitment to providing innovative, accessible solutions for navigating the complexities of private markets. This collaboration will enable LV Distribution to offer its clients a unique avenue for achieving long-term financial goals while maintaining a focus on risk management and diversification.

About LV Distribution:

LV Distribution, a subsidiary of LarrainVial, is a distinguished entity specializing in third-party asset management distribution. With a steadfast focus on delivering outstanding financial solutions, LV Distribution aims to forge strategic partnerships and provide clients with access to a diverse range of investment opportunities. LV Distribution, LLC is an affiliate of LarrainVial Securities U.S. LLC – a member of FINRA & SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.lvdistributionllc.com.

About NewVest:

NewVest is an innovative, tech-enabled platform of index funds designed to provide investors with diversified, passive exposure to individual private markets asset classes. NewVest believes its product suite allows investors to access private markets in an efficient and scalable manner and supports their ability to optimize portfolio construction. The firm is headquartered in New York and is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

For more information, please visit www.newvest.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

María Jesús del Pozo

Head of Media Relations LarrainVial

Email: mdelpozo@larrainvial.com

SOURCE LarrainVial