ARxVision Integrates with Microsoft Seeing AI app and Navilens app Enhancing Accessibility Solutions for People who are Blind or Have Low Vision

To participate in the pilot program, individuals can purchase the ARx AI headset and register for access to the Seeing AI app through the provided links or download the latest version of the NaviLens app.

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ARxVision, a leading innovator in assistive technology, announces the integration of their groundbreaking ARx AI Gen1.5 wearable headset with Microsoft's Seeing AI app and the Navilens App.

The SeeingAI app is a visual assistant designed to narrate the world for people who are blind or have low vision. The app can support individuals with a variety of daily tasks such as reading mail, identifying everyday products, or hearing descriptions of photos. This collaboration marks an advancement in accessibility solutions for the blind and low-vision communities worldwide. The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) is the global distributor for the ARx AI headset, ensuring its broad availability and impact.

With the integration of the Microsoft Seeing AI app, ARx AI Gen1.5 users can now access a comprehensive suite of AI-powered functionalities directly through the ARx AI headset, providing support and independence.

"At ARxVision, we're on a mission to empower individuals everywhere, regardless of their abilities, to reach their full potential in daily life," said Charles Leclercq, CEO of ARxVision, "This collaboration, aligned with the launch of the ARx AI Gen1.5 headset, marks the first exciting step towards an open platform that fosters global accessibility. We're particularly thrilled by how ARx leverages AI to enhance independence, employment opportunities, and access to healthcare, culture, and beyond."

"We are pleased to work with ARxVision and integrate Seeing AI with their ARx AI Gen1.5 headset," said Saqib Shaikh, software engineering manager and lead and founder of Seeing AI, Microsoft. "This integration will bring hands-free access to Seeing AI and enable seamless access to information to users who are blind or have low vision."

"We are very excited to partner with ARxVision in integrating NaviLens with their incredible device. Now, anybody will be able to use cutting-edge NaviLens technology hands-free!" said Javier Pita, CEO, and Founder of NaviLens. "This marks a remarkable stride towards NaviLens' mission: to realize a world that is more inclusive for individuals who are blind or have low vision."

With the integration of the NaviLens app, users can now scan the accessible NaviLens codes at public transit facilities across the world in cities like London, New York, Barcelona, Madrid, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Singapore, Melbourne, and many more, providing a seamless experience.

The ARx AI Gen1.5 headset features cutting-edge technology, including a 4K/8 Mega Pixel camera, enhanced audio, and improved button responsiveness. With a focus on user experience, the ARx app offers a premium interactive onboarding tutorial, integration of Large Language Models, and more offline functionalities. Furthermore, the partnership with RNIB ensures that the ARx AI headset is accessible globally, with support from other organizations such as CNIB, National Federation of the Blind (NFB), and Vision Australia.

During the pilot program, the ARx AI Gen1.5 headset and app will be available at a discounted price of $599, with 150 units ready to ship immediately within the USA. Beyond the initial allocation, people can also register for pre-orders, with shipments expected within 3 to 6 months. The standard retail price for the headset is $799. To participate in the pilot program and experience the groundbreaking integration of ARx AI Gen1.5 with the Microsoft Seeing AI app, individuals can purchase the ARx AI headset https://arx.vision/products/arx-ai-gen1-5 and register for access to the Seeing AI app https://www.seeingai.com/or download the latest version of the NaviLens app on Google Play.

About ARxVision

ARxVision is a leading innovator in assistive technology, dedicated to empowering individuals that are blind or low-vision to live independently and thrive in their daily lives. With a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, ARxVision develops cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize the way people interact with technology. The ARx ecosystem continually expands to include additional apps and products that support blind and partially sighted individuals in various aspects of their lives, including education, employment, and independent living. To learn more about ARxVision, please visit https://arx.vision/.

To learn more about NaviLens: https://www.navilens.com/en/

To learn more about the Royal National Institute for the Blind: www.rnib.org.uk

To learn more about Microsoft Accessibility: www.microsoft.com/en-us/accessibility/

Footnote:

Product discount available until 31st of May - limited inventory available.

And UK, US, other Australia and Canada are scheduled for release soon

