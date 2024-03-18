The Connectivity Standards Alliance and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore Sign Mutual Recognition Arrangement on Cybersecurity Labels for Consumer IoT

Loading... Loading...

DAVIS, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connectivity Standards Alliance (Alliance) and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) have marked a significant milestone by signing a Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA), solidifying their dedication to recognizing their respective cybersecurity labels for consumer Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices.

This MRA is the outcome of collaborative discussions aimed at fostering global cooperation, advancing the harmonization of standards, reducing duplicate testing procedures and costs for manufacturers, and improving security for consumer IoT across geographic boundaries.

The relationship between the CSA, one the earliest proponents of a comprehensive IoT cybersecurity labeling scheme, and the Alliance, with their recently announced IoT Device Security Specification, and accompanying certification and labeling program, will allow for ongoing collaboration to strengthen and enhance efforts and information exchange in areas broadly related to consumer IoT labeling, including regulations, requirements, conformity assessment procedures, standards and standardization and other leading practices.

"We have long-admired Singapore's proactive stance to improve IoT security for its citizens through their labeling program, and we are honored to have reached an agreement with them on the heels of our own program launch," said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with their Cyber Security Agency and expanding our program's global reach for the benefit of both manufacturers and consumers."

"Since the launch of our Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme in 2020, one of our key objectives has been to achieve global alignment for consumer IoT cybersecurity," said Chua Kuan Seah, Deputy Chief Executive, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, "The signing of this agreement with the Alliance brings us closer to that goal. Such harmonisation in cybersecurity requirements and mutual recognition will provide greater incentives to manufacturers to incorporate Cybersecurity-by-Design and Cybersecurity-by-Default into their IoT devices."

The agreement between the Alliance and CSA signifies a landmark commitment to cultivating international cooperation and coordination in cybersecurity. It echoes the Alliance's steadfast dedication to the global harmonization of open standards by setting a precedent for international efforts and enhancing consumer confidence in IoT devices thus ensuring a safer, digital future for all.

About the Connectivity Standards Alliance

The Connectivity Standards Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things (IoT). Established in 2002, its wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With its Members' deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance Board of Directors is comprised of executives from Allegion, Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Espressif, Eve by ABB, Fortune Brands, Google, Haier, Huawei, IKEA, Infineon Technologies AG, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, LG Electronics, Lutron Electronics, Midea, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, OPPO, Resideo Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Signify (Philips Hue and WiZ), Silicon Labs, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Tuya, Verizon, and Wulian.

