Blackbaud Announces Termination of Stockholder Rights Plan

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud BLKB ("Blackbaud" or the "Company"), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has unanimously voted to terminate the Company's stockholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan") effective as of the close of business on March 18, 2024. The Rights Plan was scheduled to expire on October 2, 2024. Stockholders do not have to take any action as a result of this termination.

In deciding to terminate the Rights Plan, the Board determined that an active Rights Plan is not necessary, at this time, to serve the best interests of all stockholders.

