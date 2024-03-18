KBR Secures 10-Year Subcontract for U.S. Air Force Human Performance Optimization

Loading... Loading...

HOUSTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR KBR announced today it has won a new subcontract with Bering Straits Information Technologies (BSIT), a subsidiary of Bering Straits Native Corporation (BSNC), in support of the U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command to provide human performance optimization services at various military bases around the world.

The Human Performance Optimization (HPO) contract is a multi-award IDIQ anticipated to be executed over a span of ten years, extending until March 2034, and was assembled as one of the U.S. Air Force's newest programs to enhance human performance. In support of BSIT and the customer, KBR will provide resiliency and well-being services for military personnel throughout the country and abroad. The contract was specifically designed to optimize physical and cognitive performance, decrease occupational injury rates, accelerate return to duty, and ensure combat readiness across aircrew and warfighter communities.

"KBR has an exceptional team of brilliant physicians, athletic trainers, physical therapists, behavioral health professionals, and other human performance experts. Their expertise shines through, and this win is a testament to their dedication," stated Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions U.S. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Bering Straits Information Technologies and the U.S. Air Force on this crucial mission to elevate military readiness to unprecedented heights, building upon our past successes."

The HPO contract expands upon KBR's more than 50 years of commitment to the wider health and human performance market within NASA and the Department of Defense. This includes its two prime contracts managing the physical and mental readiness of NASA astronauts through the Health and Human Performance contract, as well as supporting the unique resilience and well-being needs of the U.S. Special Operations Forces under its Preservation of Force and Family (POTFF) contract.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the performance of the HPO contract, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE KBR, Inc.