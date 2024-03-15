Air Tanzania joins De Havilland Canada's Component Solutions Program to support to its growing fleet of Dash 8-400 aircraft

Loading... Loading...

CALGARY, AB, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced that Air Tanzania has signed a De Havilland Component Solutions Program ("DCS Program") agreement to support its growing fleet of Dash-8 400 aircraft. The DCS Program will provide Air Tanzania with comprehensive component maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and access to a strategically located spare part exchange pool.

"The DCS Program provides our customers with superior part availability and cost predictability so they can focus on running their day-to-day operations with minimal related interruptions," Leighton Storsley, De Havilland Canada Vice-President, Aftermarket and Business Development. "Our agreement with Air Tanzania has been tailored to provide the organization with an enhanced, customized package for component support."

"As we continue to grow our fleet of Dash-8 400 aircraft, it was a natural decision for Air Tanzania to join the De Havilland Component Solutions Program to provide top of the line support to our business," said Ladislaus Matindi, Air Tanzania Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to benefitting from the ready availability of spare parts and cost predictability that is essential to running our business, and the expertise of the De Havilland Canada team."

About the De Havilland Component Solutions (DCS) Program

The DCS Program supports the operation of Dash 8-400 aircraft by ensuring cost-effective repair solutions and global accessibility to over a thousand different aircraft components positioned at strategically located distribution centres and at some customers' operating hubs. The program, which is designed to meet the growing demand for customized repair solutions, accommodates each customer's requirements and environment. With its low carbon footprint, low operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience, and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes. More than 175 Dash 8-400 aircraft are enrolled in the DCS Program.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With more than 5,000 aircraft delivered, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is well established across the globe and our talented team of aviation professionals is dedicated to advancing our near-100-year reputation for excellence in innovation, production, and customer support. Our aircraft operate reliably in some of the world's harshest climates and provide vital connections between rural communities and urban centres – transporting essential cargo and millions of passengers annually. Our aircraft also support a wide variety of special mission operations including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance, and coastal surveillance. Visit: www.dehavilland.com

De Havilland Canada and Dash 8-400 are trademarks of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited.

SOURCE De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited