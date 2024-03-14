RegScale Joins Microsoft Pegasus Program, Brings Powerful Continuous Controls Monitoring Platform to Microsoft Ecosystem

Loading... Loading...

RegScale to Showcase Innovative Platform in Microsoft RSA Conference Booth

TYSONS CORNER, Va., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RegScale , the Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) platform, today announced it will join the Microsoft Pegasus Program . Known for its rigorous selection criteria, the program is designed to help promising technology companies radically accelerate innovation by providing access to industry-leading AI services, expert guidance and the essential tools needed to expand market reach. Today's announcement comes on the heels of RegScale leveraging its CCM platform to achieve SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) Type II certification , compressing approximately 400 hours of manual work into less than 25 hours over six months.

RegScale is excited and honored to join the other selected startups participating in the Pegasus program. "Joining forces with Microsoft represents a significant milestone for RegScale. Our mission has always been to simplify compliance and risk management for organizations of all sizes. This collaboration validates our unique technical approach and enables us to leverage Microsoft's vast resources, technologies, and network to advance RegScale's mission of freeing organizations of manual and burdensome processes. We're looking forward to working closely with Microsoft, our key technology partner, enabling enterprises to reap the benefits of our CCM platform to save significant time and money.", said Travis Howerton, Co-Founder and CEO of RegScale.

RegScale overcomes the limitations of traditional GRC by automating processes and utilizing AI tools and dashboards, which results in a lower program cost, stronger security, and less need for manual handoffs between teams. With RegScale, organizations achieve faster certification, proactively anticipate risks, and automate evidence collection, controls mapping, and access reviews. By seamlessly exchanging data with its centralized CCM data lake, companies can continuously monitor security, risk and compliance controls, improving the ROI of existing tools. Customers have reported up to a 90% faster certification process and a significant 60% reduction in audit preparation efforts, which strengthens security programs and reduces costs.

Tom Davis, Partner, Microsoft for Startups added, "RegScale's dedication to automating compliance measures, enhancing cybersecurity and reducing costs aligns with our mission to enable organizations to achieve more while maintaining a strong security posture. RegScale's innovative approach can help businesses navigate today's complicated regulatory landscape."

As part of this collaboration, RegScale was selected to be featured in the Microsoft booth at the upcoming RSA Conference, showcasing how RegScale seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Azure to provide customers with enhanced security and compliance capabilities. To see RegScale's CCM platform in action, please visit Microsoft booth #6044 at the RSA Conference, May 6-9, in San Francisco, California.

About RegScale

RegScale is a continuous controls monitoring (CCM) platform that enables GRC outcomes. Using RegScale, organizations overcome speed, timeliness, and cost-effectiveness limitations in their legacy GRC by bridging security, risk, and compliance. Our CCM automation engines and AI tools operate independently but are tightly coupled to produce GRC outcomes, eliminating the corrosion that grinds current GRC programs to a halt and lowering program costs. Improve the Return on Investment (ROI) of existing tools, achieve rapid certification for faster market entry, anticipate threats via proactive risk management, and automate evidence collection, access reviews, and controls mapping. Heavily regulated organizations, including Fortune 500 enterprises and the Federal government, use RegScale to enhance stakeholder trust, lower costs, adapt to evolving risks, and start and stay compliant. Our customers report a 90% faster path to compliance certifications and a 60% reduction in audit preparation efforts, strengthening security and reducing costs. For more information, visit www.regscale.com.

