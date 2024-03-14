KBR Awarded Project Management Contract for Sonangol's New Lobito Refinery Project

Loading... Loading...

HOUSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR KBR announced today it has been awarded a project management contract by Sonangol for the design and construction of a new 200,000bpd refinery in Lobito, Angola.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide services encompassing the project management of engineering, procurement and construction phase execution. The Lobito Refinery Project is one of the most significant energy infrastructure projects in the region and will contribute to Angola's energy independence. The project will also contribute to significant job creation and economic development of this region. Upon completing the Lobito Refinery Project, Angola is expected to have a 200% increase in the capacity to produce fuel products within the country in an efficient and sustainably improved approach.

This award further extends the more than twenty-year long partnership between KBR and Sonangol in the development of essential natural resources in Angola. KBR completed the FEED phase of the project earlier in 2023, providing a cost competitive design that met Sonangol's business objectives while meeting the advanced emission standards required in the industry. In line with our strategy in energy transition to provide more environmentally friendly solutions, KBR's FEED design also meets 2030 African and European Product Specifications with river water consumption and waste-water treatment requirements reduced by 30% as a result of KBR's innovation in the refinery's cooling system design.

"We are excited to be a part of this important project and to continue to grow and maintain a substantial presence in the region," said Jay Ibrahim, President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. "This win is indicative of KBR's strategic commitment to offer differentiated technical services that support Angola's sustainable development goals."

For more than 100 years, KBR has provided holistic and value-added solutions across the entire asset life cycle. Our leading experts have helped design and deliver world-class refinery and petrochemical plants across the globe.

