JA Solar Signs MOUs with Three Leading Pakistani Enterprises for Supply of 600MW n-type PV Modules

BEIJING, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- During Solar Pakistan 2024, JA Solar, a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic (PV) products, signed PV module supply memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreements with Pakistani firms Garibsons, SM Solar, and Wasiq Traders, respectively, which totaled capacity of 600MW. The collaboration is a significant step toward promoting sustainable and low-carbon energy solutions in Pakistan. JA Solar is committed to working closely with these partners to support the country's shift to greener energy.

Established in 1974, Garibsons is Pakistan's largest rice exporter with its business spanning over 100 countries worldwide. The company is committed not only to providing high-quality rice products but also to practicing sustainable development and environmental protection. Garibsons' signing of the MOU with JA Solar aligns with the company's dedication to sustainable energy solutions and environmental responsibility.

SM Solar, a subsidiary of Nishat Chunian Group, a leading player in the textile and power sectors of Pakistan, has signed an MOU with JA Solar for the supply of n-type PV modules, which is a big step for the company's commitment to promoting the utilization of renewable energy sources and contributing to the green and sustainable development of energy in Pakistan.

Wasiq Traders specializes in PV modules and inverters import, and is the No. 1 PV module importer in Pakistan. By signing the PV module supply MOU with JA Solar, Wasiq Traders, as a distributor of JA Solar, will introduce JA Solar's products into the Pakistani market to promote the development of the local PV industry.

JA Solar officially entered the n-type product market with the release of its first n-type module product in 2022, aiming to continually meet the market's demand for high-efficiency products. In 2023, JA Solar launched the new generation n-type flagship module DeepBlue 4.0 Pro. This series of modules feature quality-enhancing and efficiency-increasing technologies such as Bycium+ cell technology, SMBB, and high-density encapsulation, which boast advantages such as lower attenuation, higher bifacial power generation, and better high-temperature power generation performance. Among them, the flagship module in 72-cell format with dimensions of 2465mm*1134mm achieves a maximum production power of 635W and a conversion efficiency of 22.8%, making it the most powerful product in the current 182 series PV modules.

The signing of this agreement not only marks the development of the cooperation between JA Solar and Garibsons, SM Solar, and Wasiq Traders, but also represents a concrete initiative by all parties to promote the development of the renewable energy industry, which will make more contributions to the development of Pakistan's PV industry in the future, aiding in the local energy's green and low-carbon transition.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.