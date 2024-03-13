PR Newswire and Global Sources Team Up, Offering Customized Services to Enhance Exhibitor Communications

Loading... Loading...

BEIJING, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire, a premier global provider of distribution services for corporate communications, recently signed a content partnership agreement with Global Sources Hong Kong shows, the world's foremost sourcing event. As part of the collaboration, PR Newswire will offer a broad range of communications services and customized solutions to exhibitors at the 2024 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows in April. The initiative will enable exhibitors to enhance their visibility and achieve a more extensive reach in overseas markets.

As the world's leading corporate communications agency, PR Newswire serves more than 70,000 clients globally, with a significant majority comprising Fortune 500 companies. With offices in 18 countries, PR Newswire's media distribution network extends to over 170 countries and regions. PR Newswire has facilitated corporate communications at exhibitions, serving hundreds of top companies with trade show communications each year for decades.

The Global Sources Hong Kong Shows, held every April and October, are the premier events each year for global sourcing professionals. This April, the shows will bring together over 5,000 leading suppliers from Asia across 9,000 booths, featuring more than 300,000 unique, high-quality innovations and in-demand products. Approximately 1,000 suppliers will be exhibiting for the first time, showcasing the latest technology applications and design concepts. More than 100,000 professional buyers from around the world are expected to attend. The shows are held across three phases. Phase 1 highlights consumer electronics and electronic components. In Phase 2, participants can expect to see mobile electronics, smart home, security and home appliance, home decor, kitchenware, and other lifestyle products. The final phase, Phase 3 is dedicated to sports, outdoor, and fashion products.

John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with PR Newswire. He said, "As a trusted platform for sourcing professionals, Global Sources Hong Kong Shows aim to forge an effective communication bridge between exhibitors and buyers. By partnering with PR Newswire, we aim to harness their professional communications services to capture the attention of buyers worldwide while promoting both the shows themselves and our exhibitors. This collaboration will empower exhibitors to showcase their strengths on a global stage, fostering meaningful exchanges and collaboration between exhibitors and buyers. All this will aid in embarking on a new chapter of branding success."

Li Wei, Vice President at PR Newswire, commented, "Since 2023, offline exhibitions have witnessed a strong resurgence. Our data reveals that the scale of participation and the interest in communications at several leading international exhibitions have exceeded previous years. As a press release distribution agency and service provider for major exhibitions worldwide, PR Newswire has extensive experience and robust capabilities in supporting exhibitors at Global Sources Hong Kong shows to achieve even more significant communications outcomes."

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire, a Cision company, has long been a pioneer in corporate communications, leading the way in the corporate press release distribution industry since 1954. Serving over 70,000 businesses and organizations worldwide, PR Newswire assists clients in disseminating their latest text, image and video content to target audiences in more than 40 languages daily. Additionally, PR Newswire offers global media monitoring and analysis services, supplying clients with valuable data and technical support for their daily communication initiatives.

About Global Sources Hong Kong Shows

Global Sources Hong Kong Shows, the premier event for global sourcing professionals, is held annually in three phases in April and October. The exhibition spans a wide range of sectors, including consumer electronics, electronic components, mobile electronics, smart home, security and home appliance, home decor and kitchenware, high-quality and stylish products, sports, and outdoor equipment. Exhibitors can expect a professional exhibition and sales-oriented experience, while buyers gain access to premier products from across the globe. The event is dedicated to fostering sustainable development by enabling global buyers to engage in sustainable sourcing, make informed and responsible purchasing choices, and establish a new benchmark for professional trade platforms.

SOURCE PR Newswire