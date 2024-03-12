Metron and Cellula Robotics, USA Sign a Strategic Partnership Agreement to Advance UUV Capabilities for Long Duration Operations in Dynamic Environments

Loading... Loading...

RESTON, Va., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metron Inc. (Metron), a trusted provider of advanced research, scientific, and software solutions for government and commercial markets, is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership agreement with Cellula Robotics, USA Inc. (Cellula), to expand uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) capabilities for advanced operations in dynamic environments. The new agreement will leverage the expertise of both companies and address specific technical gaps in the UUV defense and offshore energy markets especially for long duration, multi-payload mission operations where communications are often denied or restricted. As part of the new alliance, Metron's Resilient Mission Autonomy™ portfolio will be integrated into Cellula's Solus and Imotus families of vehicles to deliver AI-enabled situational awareness and execute real-time onboard mission adaption, rerouting and replanning, all with a multi-payload management system and the flexibility for ship or port-to-port mission deployments. Cellula's Solus-LR and Solus-XR platforms (the latter with an operational range of at least 5,000 kilometers), will be equipped with Cellula's cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell technology, supporting sustainable, long duration operations with zero carbon emissions. The result is a scalable UUV solution using a reconfigurable vehicle profile that will lower risk, reduce cost, and maximize mission flexibility and efficiencies to better serve the U.S. Defense, Offshore energy, subsea telecommunications, and marine scientific exploration markets.

"This strategic collaboration signifies a major milestone in harnessing the expertise of Metron and Cellula to advance the frontier of long duration, multi-payload subsea capabilities," said Van Gurley, CEO of Metron. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Cellula to deliver disruptive innovations that will enable greater capability and impact for U.S. Defense and commercial clients."

"This partnership represents a shared commitment to leverage expertise in the areas of hardware, software, and fuel cell technologies to expand UUV missions for dynamic and long-duration missions," stated Neil Manning, CEO of Cellula Robotics, USA. " The combined brain trust of Cellula and Metron brings hundreds of years of real world expertise to solve many of the challenges seen in subsea harsh environments, and reaffirms the critical role industry has to play delivering disruptive innovations into the evolving landscape of surface and subsea maritime missions."

As surface and subsea operations mature, government agencies and commercial companies are looking to speed up the development of uncrewed platforms that can work alone or in tandem to cover larger areas more efficiently and sustainably, especially in commercial surveys, and in environments for very long periods of time.

As part of the collaboration, Metron and Cellula will actively deliver their joint solutions to national security stakeholders and the commercial offshore energy customers. In addition, both parties will be actively engaged in offshore energy inspection and survey technology developments which will benefit the operational planning, execution, and data deliveries for the entire offshore supply chain. The combined solution will allow for high value data to be collected and quality flagged, with the added value of adapted mission planning on location to influenced vehicle behaviors, all with a zero emissions pledge. The companies are commercializing long operational endurance, payload and mission-capable systems that allow for multiple weeks at sea, above and below the waves, with lower risks and reduced costs.

If you are attending Oceanology 2024, both Metron and Cellula will have representatives on hand to discuss more details about the strategic partnership. Please stop by Stand No. E400, E401 to hear more.

About Metron Inc.:

Metron Inc. is an award-winning, trusted provider of advanced research, scientific, and software solutions for government and commercial markets. The Company delivers a competitive edge for our customers in five key areas: analytics, autonomy, decision support, sensor processing, and data fusion & target tracking. Our multi-domain expertise spans Bayesian inference, probabilistic modeling, artificial intelligence, machine learning, tracking and data fusion. Grounded in a first principles approach, Metron solutions transform information into intelligent action.

Founded in 1984, Metron is employee-owned and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with U.S. locations in Portland, Denver, San Diego, and Honolulu.

Metron: Innovate. Integrate. Impact.

More information about Metron Inc. is available at www.metsci.com.

Cellula Robotics USA, Inc.

Proven, Trusted Autonomy

Cellula Robotics USA, Inc. was founded to cater to the maritime security requirements of the United States and its allies, alongside the marine energy sector. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Cellula USA is strategically positioned with its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) based in the United States, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to meeting the needs of the USA market.

Cellula Robotics Ltd.

Proven, Trusted Autonomy

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a proudly Canadian, privately owned, world-leading marine technology company focused on revolutionizing underwater security through advanced Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) systems.

Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia with additional offices on the East Coast of Canada and the United States, Cellula employs over 80 dedicated professionals, including highly skilled engineers, designers, and technicians.

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is driven by a mission to redefine the paradigm of underwater security. By harnessing the potential of cutting-edge AUVs, we aim to change the way the world approaches subsea security. Driven by innovation and industry knowledge, we are committed to crafting sustainable solutions for the defence, mineral exploration, and energy sectors. Our hydrogen fuel cell-powered long range AUVs address evolving demands, propelling us towards a greener future.

Loading... Loading...

Our unyielding commitment to quality is evident through our ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System that not only underscores our dedication to excellence but also reflects our ability to consistently surpass the expectations of our clients. www.cellula.com

CONTACT: Colleen Hahn, hahnc@metsci.com

SOURCE Metron, Inc.