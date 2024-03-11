Cell Impact has received an order worth SEK 18 million in the field of electrolysis

Loading... Loading...

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Cell Impact has signed an agreement concerning flow plates, tools, and fixtures to a value of just over SEK 18 million. The contract marks a significant step for Cell Impact into the electrolyzer market.

The agreement, spanning 30 months, introduces a new market segment for Cell Impact as well as a new, European customer. The customer boasts a promising unique technology for manufacturing PEM electrolyzers. The project is set to begin in March 2024, with deliveries initially expected to continue until mid-2026.

"One of the advantages of this customer's technical solution is that it allows us to supply flow plates from our existing production lines based on the Cell Impact Forming™ technology, without modifying our machines," says Daniel Vallin, Interim CEO of Cell Impact, who concludes:

"At Cell Impact, we have been focusing on enhancing the electrolyzer offering. During 2023, we have communicated product sample deliveries and about ongoing customer projects in interim reports. This agreement confirms that our technology and products are attractive also for electrolyzers—a crucial component in the production of green hydrogen."

This information is inside information that Cell Impact AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power. The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).

