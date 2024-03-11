ICF Awarded New $25 Million Contract by Entergy Arkansas

Loading... Loading...

ICF to Apply Cloud Solutions to Deliver Energy Efficiency Programs

RESTON, Va., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF ICFI, a global consulting and technology services provider, was recently awarded a new three-year, $25 million contract by Entergy Arkansas to implement the utility's energy efficiency and demand response program portfolios, as required by the Arkansas Public Service Commission. The contract was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

ICF will bring their industry-leading energy expertise, cloud technology and advanced analytics to deliver turnkey services for Entergy Arkansas' residential and commercial energy efficiency and weatherization programs. These services include program management, marketing, customer support and engagement, call center support, rebate processing, training, data analytics and more. The services also include continuing to support the utility's smart thermostat program and piloting a new program for water heaters.

In addition, ICF will continue leveraging their proprietary cloud-based utility technology platform to provide Entergy Arkansas with a streamlined customer experience and real-time data on savings achieved.

Services delivered will support Entergy Arkansas' home energy solutions, manufactured homes, multi-family homes, low-income, agricultural and smart direct load control programs. Since 2012, ICF has helped Entergy Arkansas customers save over 400 gigawatt hours in energy savings, which is the equivalent of reducing over 175,000 metric tons in carbon dioxide emissions. The work under this contract is expected to deliver an additional 190 gigawatts in energy savings over the next three years.

"As the clean energy transition continues to accelerate, utilities need to make data-driven decision to meet their energy program and decarbonization goals," said Anne Choate, executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "We are committed to combining our industry-leading expertise with advanced technology solutions to provide actionable insights to help Entergy Arkansas evolve their programs and bring even greater energy and financial savings to their customers."

ICF partners with the nation's top utilities and developers, along with nearly every U.S. federal agency, state energy offices, and energy non-governmental organizations, providing end-to-end offerings across the energy value chain—from strategy to planning and analysis to implementation. The company currently delivers over 200 active energy efficiency, electrification and demand management programs across North America, including for the top 60 utilities. The company has processed over $3.1 billion in energy efficiency rebates and is one of the largest electrification implementers in the U.S.

ICF's energy experts work hand-in-hand with the company's technologists, data analysts, marketers and more to design and implement cost-effective, award-winning utility programs that deliver maximum energy savings and advance the transition to clean energy.

Read more about ICF's energy efficiency and technology services and how they help clients meet their electrification and decarbonization goals.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), or any other future pandemic, and related national, state and local government actions and reactions, on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, lauren.dyke@ICF.com, +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF