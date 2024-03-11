Canada and Ontario commit to significant collaboration on shared nature conservation goals

Loading... Loading...

TINY, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada and Ontario are working together to protect and conserve biodiversity, habitat, and species at risk in Ontario by expanding and establishing new protected areas. Protecting and conserving species at risk, and their habitat, requires collaboration. The Governments of Canada and Ontario are working together to protect environmentally sensitive land throughout the province.

Today, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Andrea Khanjin, Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, announced a federal investment of nearly $10 million over three years to support the expansion of protected areas in the province. The agreement will see the addition of new—or expansion of existing—protected areas, including provincial parks and conservation reserves across Ontario.

Canada's investment is made through the Enhanced Nature Legacy program and contributes to Canada's goal of protecting 30 percent of land and water in Canada by 2030. This funding will allow Ontario to expedite protection of forests, wetlands, and other ecologically sensitive areas. This will include the protection of acquired land in central and southern Ontario—areas which are home to rare ecosystem types and the highest biodiversity in the province. This work will result in the protection of up to 170,000 hectares (more than 420,000 acres).

The Government of Canada has supported the Ontario Land Trust Alliance to work with land trusts and the province to recognize more privately protected areas in Canada's Protected and Conserved Areas Database. The Ontario Land Trust Alliance has received more than $107,000 over three years in support of these efforts, and to strengthen securement tools such as conservation easements to further increase the amount of land protected by land trusts.

Expanding protected and conserved natural areas is one of the most important actions to help curb the ongoing loss of nature and biodiversity. It also helps to reduce pollution and sequester more carbon in the fight against climate change and provide more opportunities for Canadians to connect with nature, promoting physical activity and supporting mental health.

By working together, Ontario is helping with Canada's domestic and international biodiversity commitments, including the implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework.

"As residents of Ontario know well, this province is home to picturesque wilderness, scenic provincial parks, and important habitats for endangered plants and animals. That is why we, working together, are protecting vital wildlife habitats and places for people to connect with nature. Through Canada's Enhanced Nature Legacy, we are helping Ontario make progress in response to climate change and biodiversity loss. Our investments support Canada's efforts to conserve 30 percent of land and inland water and 30 percent of oceans by 2030."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"We are making progress toward Canada's important conservation goals in our collective effort to halt and reverse the alarming global decline of biodiversity. Working collaboratively with provinces and territories is essential to making progress. The work being done under this agreement is an excellent example of the benefits of working together, including connecting Canadians with nature and bringing us closer to our biodiversity goals."

– Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Ontario has been a champion for preserving nature by forging strong partnerships with the Nature Conservancy of Canada and the Ontario Land Trust Alliance. Collectively, they have protected 420,833 acres and counting, which is equal to two and a half times the size of the City of Toronto. This new collaboration between the provincial and federal governments will help us accelerate the process of protecting even more areas of ecological importance, especially those deemed a priority for Ontario."

– The Honourable Andrea Khanjin, Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

"The Ontario Land Trust Alliance is thrilled by today's announcement. This collaboration between the province of Ontario and the federal government is an essential alliance for nature. By working together, we increase our potential to urgently address the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change. The leadership shown by both levels of government means that we can collectively conserve and restore more biodiverse and carbon-rich ecosystems across Ontario, while also connecting more people of Ontario to the many benefits that nature provides."

– Alison Howson, Executive Director, Ontario Land Trust Alliance

"We commend the Governments of Canada and Ontario for their leadership and collaboration with partners to conserve more priority areas, faster. It takes all of society working together to accelerate the pace of conservation for the sake of nature and people. Today's investment will help spark tangible action to protect and care for our land and water. Along with our network of donors and supporters, the Nature Conservancy of Canada is ready to meet the challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change head-on, because when nature thrives, we all thrive."

– Dana Kleniewski, Acting Regional Vice-President, Ontario Region, Nature Conservancy of Canada

"The Schad Foundation enthusiastically congratulates the federal and Ontario governments for this incredible commitment to expanding parks and protected areas. This unique project will help ensure Ontario is conserving those areas that are most at risk and continuing to provide world class outdoor recreational opportunities for the people of Ontario."

– Peter Kendall, Executive Director, The Schad Foundation, and Chair, Protected Areas Working Group, Ontario

