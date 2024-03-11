Jefferson Bank expands partnership with Finastra to boost its instant payments strategy

Loading... Loading...

The bank selects Finastra's cloud solution to modernize its payments infrastructure, enabling quick adoption of FedNowSM service and additional digital payment solutions

LAKE MARY, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that Jefferson Bank, an independent, bank serving communities across Texas, has selected Finastra Payments To Go, a payments-as-a-service solution for its new instant payments services. The agile, resilient, cloud-based payments solution will help Jefferson Bank to efficiently deliver both RTP TCH and FedNow services 24/7, and accommodate the rapidly growing volume of instant payment transactions.

"We have worked with Finastra for many years and deeply value its team's proven experience implementing instant payments services not just in the United States, but across the globe," said Sarah Booker, Senior Vice President, Deposit and Card Operations Manager at Jefferson Bank. "Finastra Payments To Go gives us access to the same payment processing technology used by big banks, enabling us to provide our customers with state-of-the-art payment services in addition to the experience they have come to expect from us."

Deployed on Microsoft Azure's cloud, Payments To Go provides Jefferson Bank with the agility needed to offer new and innovative payments rails, including RTP and FedNow Service. Both RTP TCH and FedNow services, available through Finastra's Financial Messaging Gateway, connect directly to their respective networks for easy, frictionless, and more affordable access to the payment rails. As one of the first software providers in the industry to complete certification for the FedNow Service at launch, Finastra is well-positioned to provide financial institutions with the ability to deliver instant payment services around the clock, with more than 200 customers across the US able to launch the service through its solutions.

"As consumer demand in the market continues to evolve, it's crucial that financial institutions of all kinds have the solutions they need to stay competitive, especially as we're seeing an increase in the pace of change," said Barry Rodrigues, EVP of Finastra's Payments Business Unit. "Our payments hub provides Jefferson Bank with the tools it needs to bring all payments services together, enabling the team to embrace open finance while attracting and retaining customers. We're pleased that the team at Jefferson Bank continues to trust Finastra as they work to futureproof their organization."

Over time, the bank will migrate its wire services from Finastra PayPlus Connect, fully consolidating all payment services under one, comprehensive Finastra solution. As a demonstration of Finastra's commitment to open finance, financial institutions can now subscribe to Payments To Go through Microsoft Azure Marketplace for convenient billing through one single invoice.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by over 8,000 institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

