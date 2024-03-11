Dell Technologies next generation Object Storage and MatrixOrigin Hyper-converged Database MatrixOne Collaborate to Simplify Data Access and Accelerate Insights

Loading... Loading...

Bringing together next-generation object storage and database technologies

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MatrixOrigin, a leading provider of next-generation database technology, and Dell Technologies, a global leader of the enterprise storage portfolio, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations simplify data access and accelerate insights in the multi-cloud environments and even in the further AIGC environments.

Through this partnership, Dell Technologies and MatrixOrigin will provide customers with a powerful combination of Dell's next generation object storage – Object Scale and MatrixOne's innovative HSTAP database technology.

Benefits for your organization

This will enable organizations to:

Simplify Management: MatrixOne's cloud-native architecture and Dell ObjectScale's intuitive management tools simplify data management, reducing the operational burden on IT teams. This allows organizations to focus on strategic initiatives rather than managing complex data infrastructure. Reduce TCO: The cost-effectiveness of MatrixOne and Dell ObjectScale helps organizations reduce their total cost of ownership (TCO). The combined solution offers a compelling price-performance ratio, allowing organizations to optimize their IT budgets while still achieving their data management and analytics goals. Simplify Data Access: Both MatrixOne and Dell ObjectScale are cloud-native architecture. This provides a unified solution for customers, where makes easy for organizations to store, access and analyze data from a variety of sources, including traditional relational databases, NoSQL databases, and data lakes. This eliminates the need for complex data integration and transformation processes, saving time and resources. Accelerate Insights: MatrixOne's high-performance engine and advanced analytics capabilities by leveraging Dell ObjectScale's excellent data throughput ability enable organizations to quickly and easily analyze large volumes of data to uncover valuable insights. This can help organizations make better decisions, improve operational efficiency, and drive innovation. Scale with Confidence: MatrixOne and Dell ObjectScale are both built to scale elastically, allowing organizations to handle growing data volumes and increasing workloads without compromising performance. This ensures that organizations can confidently scale their data infrastructure to meet their evolving business needs. POWER AIGC: The combination of MatrixOne's HSTAP database technology and Dell ObjectScale's scalable object storage provides a powerful platform for AIGC (AI-Generated Content). The high-performance and scalability of the solution enable organizations to train and deploy AI models quickly and efficiently, accelerating the generation of valuable insights and content.

Joint commitment to innovation and excellence

"We are excited to partner with Dell Technologies to provide our customers with a powerful solution that simplifies data access and accelerates insights," said Cherry Li, founder and VP of MatrixOrigin. "By combining our innovative database technology with Dell's leading-edge infrastructure, we are enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of their data and drive digital transformation."

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible data management and analytics solutions with our Dell's new generation object storage," said Anahad Dhillon, PdM of Dell Technologies. "Our partnership with MatrixOrigin brings together our industry-leading infrastructure with a next-generation database technology, giving customers a powerful solution to simplify data access and accelerate insights."

SOURCE MatrixOrigin