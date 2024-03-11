Lunit Expands AI Medical Imaging Solutions in East & Southeast Asia: Partners with Chung Shan Medical University and Gleneagles Hospital Singapore

Loading... Loading...

AI-powered Lunit INSIGHT CXR and Lunit INSIGHT MMG to enhance lung and breast cancer detection in Taiwan and Singapore

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced two supply contracts that mark its strategic expansion into the East and Southeast Asian region. Lunit will supply its Lunit INSIGHT CXR for chest abnormality detection and Lunit INSIGHT MMG for mammography analysis to the Chung Shan Medical University in Taiwan and Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore, respectively.

Chung Shan Medical University to Pioneer AI in Lung Cancer Detection

Under the newly inked supply contract, Lunit will collaborate with the prestigious Chung Shan Medical University (CSMU), Taiwan's leading medical university. This collaboration holds the potential to revolutionize Taiwan's national lung cancer screening program.

Compared to Taiwan's current screening program, which relies on low‐dose computed tomography (LDCT) for screening high-risk individuals such as smokers or those with a family history of lung cancer, CSMU aims to validate Lunit INSIGHT CXR for potential integration into the national cancer screening program. The goal is to assess its ability to detect individuals more accurately and efficiently, potentially expanding the screening to a broader group beyond high-risk individuals. This approach could significantly advance Taiwan's efforts to enhance early detection and improve outcomes in lung cancer screening.

Gleneagles Hospital Singapore Chooses Lunit for Enhanced Breast Cancer Screening

In a parallel move, Lunit is set to deliver its AI-powered mammography analysis solution, Lunit INSIGHT MMG, to Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore, a prominent private healthcare facility within the IHH group. Gleneagles plans to enhance screening accuracy and operational efficiency by seamlessly integrating Lunit's cutting-edge technology into its breast screening workflow.

Gleneagles Hospital, part of Southeast Asia's largest medical group, IHH, is a leading private healthcare provider in the region. Recognized with the Singapore Quality Class certification, the hospital offers extensive clinical facilities with 221 beds, emphasizing its commitment to exceptional standards in healthcare.

"As demand for cutting-edge medical services continues to rise across East and Southeast Asia, Lunit is proud to spearhead the advancement of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics in the region," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "Our strategic partnerships with Chung Shan Medical University and Gleneagles Hospital Singapore strengthen our presence and open new opportunities across the market. We believe that these contracts will pave the way for innovative approaches to cancer detection, ultimately improving patient outcomes in areas where they are most crucial."

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We are committed to harnessing AI to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient using AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers.

As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, our findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and global conferences, including ASCO and RSNA.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 3,000+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io .

