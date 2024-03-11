TTEC Digital Awarded PenFed Credit Union Contract for Genesys Cloud Migration

Loading... Loading...

DENVER, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings Inc. TTEC, a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced that it was awarded a contract with PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, to modernize its member services contact center platform to Genesys Cloud for voice communications.

"We have worked with TTEC Digital for over five years, and we are confident they have the expertise with Genesys and with third-party technologies like Salesforce to move our voice channels seamlessly to the cloud while maintaining a positive, omnichannel experience for our valued members and employees," said PenFed Credit Union EVP, CIO Joseph Thomas.

According to Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital, "We are committed to the credit union industry, and we are excited to strengthen our partnership with PenFed. As one of the largest and most respected credit unions in the country, PenFed is dedicated to helping its members achieve their dreams and TTEC Digital is proud to be part of that journey."

In addition to voice channel migration, TTEC Digital will provide integration between Genesys Cloud and Salesforce through TTEC Digital OneView, a proprietary SaaS integration that improves both speed and quality of service through a unified agent experience. OneView is part of TTEC Digital's Intellectual Property (IP) & Software Engineering practice, which designs and develops technology solutions that enhance customers' CX platforms with features that advance productivity and the experiences delivered at the nexus of CRM, CCaaS and AI.

"We're pleased that PenFed is collaborating with TTEC Digital to kick off a new era of innovation by modernizing their member services contact center platform to the industry-leading Genesys Cloud platform," said TTEC Digital Global Leader, Customer Experience Solutions Bryce Gibson. "We're proud of our long-standing relationship with both PenFed and Genesys. We're excited to leverage our own intellectual property in addition to our Genesys and Salesforce expertise to help PenFed move forward in their commitment to providing unparalleled service and support to their valued members."

TTEC Digital has more than 25 years of partnership with Genesys and previously earned Partner of the Year recognition 13 times. TTEC Digital offers a wide range of AI-enabled solutions and managed services, including contact center modernization, workforce enablement enhancements, customer experience transformation, and data and analytics solutions.

More information about TTEC Digital's partnership with Genesys is available online at: TTECDigital.com/partners/genesys.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. TTEC is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enabled customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The company's over 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with nearly $35 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

CONTACT: Marjorie Chimes, marji.chimes@ttec.com

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.