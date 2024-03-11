Byrna Technologies Expands Presence in Argentina, Landing 10,000 Launcher Order

Loading... Loading...

ANDOVER, Mass., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or the "Company") BYRN, a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced that the Córdoba Provincial Police force in Argentina has committed to purchasing 10,000 Byrna launchers, augmenting the 5,000 launchers previously purchased by the police force last year through Bersa S.A., Byrna's distributor in the region. To date, over 10,000 officers in the force have been trained to use the less-lethal launchers, which are now actively employed by various specialized units within the Córdoba Provincial Police. The Ministry of Security has also committed to having 100% of the force trained with Byrna launchers by the end of 2024.

This initiative includes a recently completed training session for 300 officers through Byrna's T3 (Train-The-Trainer) training program. The T3 program equips officers to effectively teach the use of Byrna's less-lethal launchers, ensuring safe and effective deployment in line with international standards. The training underlines Byrna's commitment to enhancing law enforcement capabilities with less-lethal solutions.

"Since the first order with the Córdoba Provincial Police force last year, we have received incredible support that led to this latest commitment," said Byrna CEO Bryan Ganz. "This large-scale deployment proves that the adoption of less-lethal weapons for law enforcement is accelerating, particularly in Argentina. We look forward to continuing to work with the Córdoba Provincial Police force as well as others throughout South America to promote the use of less-lethal security solutions."

The police departments of Lanus, Tigre, and Ezeiza, municipalities near Buenos Aires, Argentina have also been using Byrna launchers and ammunition in their units. While sales through Bersa S.A., are not directly reflected in Byrna's reported numbers, these recent deployments highlight the broader shift towards less-lethal weapons throughout the region.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.