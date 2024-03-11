Blue Hat joins forces with GTC, a $10 billion brokerage firm

Loading... Loading...

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT and GTC Group LLC-FZ, a leading Dubai-based financial derivatives trading services company, have officially signed a strategic partnership agreement.

It marks a strong alliance between the two parties in the field of financial technology. According to the agreement, BHAT will formally enter the field of financial services such as commodities, foreign exchange, stocks, indices, etc., while GTC GROUP will provide core operational services, and is committed to jointly develop the financial derivatives trading market in the Middle East and North Africa. Jack Zheng, CEO of GTC GROUP, said that the company has made remarkable achievements in the field of financial derivatives in the past few years, and by the end of 2023, the monthly trading volume of its services has exceeded USD 50 billion.GTC GROUP hopes to jointly develop the MENA financial derivatives trading market through the cooperation with BHAT, and further promote the innovation and development of trading services.

Dr. Deanna Liu, executive director of Golden Strategy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHAT, said at the signing ceremony that the cooperation with GTC not only marks the orderly implementation of the company's transformation to AI services, but also accelerates the internationalization of BHAT. The signing of this strategic cooperation will bring rich opportunities for both parties, which will not only strengthen BHAT's strength in the field of financial services, but also enhance GTC GROUP's influence in the global financial market. Both parties will work together to build a high-end brand for digital trading of financial derivatives in Dubai, an international financial center, with a hundred billion dollars, setting a new model for the fintech industry. This cooperation will not only help promote the development of FinTech, but will also bring more innovation and choices to the market. We look forward to greater achievements in the future cooperation between the two parties and jointly contribute to the stability and prosperity of the global financial market.

CONTACT: Deanna Liu, deannaliu@bluehatgroup.net

SOURCE Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology​