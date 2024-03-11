Jacobs and Mott MacDonald Appointed Technical Partner by Thames Water in the UK

Loading... Loading...

Framework to help shape delivery of future asset investment programs

Supports efforts to manage water supply resiliency in London and surrounding areas

DALLAS, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs J and Mott MacDonald have been selected by Thames Water, the U.K.'s largest water and waste utility, as technical partner to support delivery of the water company's $5.9 billion (£4.7B) future asset investment programs under its Strategic Resource Option (SRO) framework.

The SRO technical framework supports three major water infrastructure projects critical to delivering water security for the south of England: the London Water Recycling, South East Strategic Reservoir Option and Severn to Thames Transfer projects. Under this eight-year professional services framework agreement, Jacobs and Mott MacDonald will deliver a range of technical, engineering, environmental, regulatory and planning consent services to take the schemes through the development phase and into delivery.

"Jacobs and Mott MacDonald combine tremendous global capabilities from major complex water infrastructure programs, and together with our U.K. planning experience will provide innovative support," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Kate Kenny. "As the need for long-term, integrated water management solutions intensifies, we'll work collaboratively with Thames Water to solve some of the U.K.'s greatest water resources challenges."

Mott MacDonald Managing Director UK & Europe Richard Risdon said: "I'm delighted to announce our appointment to this framework. Mott MacDonald and Jacobs have an impressive track-record of providing industry leading services to the U.K. water sector and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Thames Water, helping deliver pioneering solutions for the benefit of the communities they serve."

The two companies integrate industry-leading capabilities across both the full water and project lifecycle – from planning and consulting to design and technical capabilities. Having been involved in early stages of the development of the SROs, both companies understand the strategic context, need and basis of design for these projects.

To date, Jacobs and Mott MacDonald have delivered more than 100 development consent orders (DCOs) in the U.K. water sector, including Thames Tideway Tunnel, the sector's first project to be developed under the U.K.'s Specified Infrastructure Projects Regulations and one of the largest DCO projects in the U.K. water sector.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Mott MacDonald is an employee-owned engineering, development and management consultancy, with projects worldwide. We plan, design, deliver and care for the infrastructure that society depends on – transport, energy, water and buildings. We apply digital innovation and technical excellence to improve outcomes for our clients, society and the environment.

