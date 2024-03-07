EAGLE HILL EXPANDS HEALTHCARE FOOTPRINT WITH BUSINESS OPERATIONS, OPTIMIZATION, AND MODERNIZATION BPA FOR U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

Loading... Loading...

ARLINGTON, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting will expand its support to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with an award on the FDA Business Operations, Optimization, and Modernization (BOOM) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). The multi-award BPA has a five-year period of performance and a $149 million ceiling value.

The BOOM BPA focuses on improving and modernizing business operations, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and building capacity across the FDA. Eagle Hill will bring a broad range of services and expertise to support the FDA on the BOOM BPA. This includes support for strategic planning, change management, program management and evaluation, workforce planning, business process improvement, training and knowledge management, and more.

"FDA's mission has never been more important and visible as the nation continues to confront a multitude of issues while protecting public health," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill Consulting's president and chief executive officer. "The dedicated professionals at the agency are central to FDA's ability to deliver on its mission. We look forward to building upon our 15 years of experience with FDA to continue helping the agency meet its strategic objectives. This is so important given that the agency plays one of the most critical consumer protection roles in the federal government," Jezior said.

The FDA is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation; and for regulating tobacco products.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

