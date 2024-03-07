Ellucian Partners with ITWorx Education in Egypt to Accelerate Higher Education Transformation

Loading... Loading...

First reseller and implementation partnership in Egypt to drive SaaS transformation and institutional success

CAIRO and RESTON, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced a new strategic partnership with ITWorx Education, an established leader in education technology solutions in the Middle East and North Africa region with more than 4.5 million users around the globe. This partnership will broaden Ellucian's reach in Egypt, introducing best-in-class SaaS products and services, leveraging ITWorx Education's deep expertise in the region. Together, Ellucian and ITWorx will support the transformation of higher education institutions in Egypt to enhance the student experience, optimize business operations and improve technology capabilities.

"Ellucian's mission is to power higher education so institutions can empower student success, and this strategic partnership with ITWorx Education will accelerate the SaaS transformation across higher education in Egypt to enhance and optimize the student journey," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "The Ellucian SaaS Platform delivers advanced capabilities, improved business continuity, and future-ready innovation to institutions so that they can focus on what is most important – educating students and improving learning outcomes."

Ellucian's innovative SaaS solutions enable higher education institutions to focus on delivering high quality education to students by eliminating complex registration, enrollment and administrative processes. And with a modern user experience, students and staff are able to quickly find all of the information they need, all in one place. The Ellucian SaaS Platform also allows for greater insights and transparency across an institution, empowering data-driven decision-making for administrators.

"Our partnership with Ellucian represents a new era in digital education in Egypt. Leveraging Ellucian's innovative SaaS platform, we aim to enhance the educational journey of millions of students by providing integrated, user-friendly, and efficient technological solutions," said, Mr. Ali Jaber Al Yefei, Divisional CEO United Technology Holding, parent company of ITWorx. "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to educational excellence and digital innovation in the region."

For more information on Ellucian solutions and services, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/emea-ap (for Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific) or https://www.ellucian.com.

ABOUT ITWORX EDUCATION

ITWorx Education is a pioneering provider of education technology solutions in the Middle East and North Africa. With a focus on innovation and excellence in digital learning, ITWorx Education serves a wide range of educational institutions, empowering educators and students through technology. The company's solutions impact over 4.5 million users worldwide, contributing significantly to the digital transformation of education in the region. For more information on ITworx solutions and services, https://itworx.education/.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Jess Weston

Jess.Weston@Ellucian.com

Goher Ali Rizvi

Goher.rizvi@itqan.ae

SOURCE Ellucian