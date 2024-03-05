TEAMSTERS OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFY 5-YEAR CONTRACT AT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

Loading... Loading...

Brewery Teamsters Approve Big Pay Raises, Health Care Equality, Job Protections

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters at Anheuser-Busch voted by an overwhelming 86 percent to ratify a five-year agreement that significantly raises pay, improves health care and retirement benefits, and protects all members' jobs. The new agreement rewards 5,000 Teamsters working at Anheuser-Busch breweries nationwide.

"In ratifying a strong new contract at Anheuser-Busch, Teamsters have clawed back concessions from earlier agreements, protected retirees and invested in their pensions, and will be taking home the higher wages we've fought for. It's a significant victory for brewery workers in the United States," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "This agreement provides the same high-quality health care for all rank-and-file Teamsters and protects every member's job. Cheers to the workers who stayed in the fight to win a contract that sets a new standard for everyone in the brewing industry."

"Teamsters do incredible work in the breweries to make Anheuser-Busch successful, and under this contract, our members will share in that success," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "I want to thank each and every member for rallying, practice picketing, and staying united — all your efforts were instrumental to winning this record-setting agreement."

Highlights of the 2024-2029 Anheuser-Busch Teamsters contract include:

Significant job security for all 5,000 Teamsters at Anheuser-Busch, including brewers, packagers, and warehouse workers

Wage increases of $8 /hour, including an immediate $4 /hour raise in the first year — average wage increases total 23 percent over the length of the agreement

/hour, including an immediate /hour raise in the first year — average wage increases total 23 percent over the length of the agreement $2,500 ratification bonus for every member

ratification bonus for every member An end to two-tier health care, providing all workers with the same high-quality Teamsters health care coverage

Increased pension contributions and benefits nationwide

Increased maximum vacation accrual to 8 paid weeks

Restoration of retirement benefits for active and retired members

Ballots were counted Tuesday after three days of in-person voting. The tentative agreement reached on February 28 was unanimously recommended by the Teamsters National Negotiating Committee which includes Teamsters leaders and rank-and-file Anheuser-Busch Teamsters.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

kdeniz@teamster.org

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters