The WNBA has a new Ally: Las Vegas Aces and Ally Financial Announce Multi-Year Deal, Aces Players Join Team Ally

New national media agreement, sponsorships signify Ally's intentional expansion into the WNBA, mark a milestone on its quest for media equity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. ALLY, a leading brand in women's sports, and the Las Vegas Aces, the reigning back-to-back WNBA Champions, today announced a new multi-year, multi-million-dollar deal. Among the terms of the agreement, Ally becomes the first-ever official retail banking partner of the Aces.

Additionally, a new national media deal that encompasses WNBA games will help move Ally closer to its goal to reach equal spending in paid media across men's and women's sports. Ally intends to be close to 50/50 by the end of 2024, but there's still work to be done.

"We've been interested in entering the WNBA for years because it's one of the most popular women's sports leagues in the country, and it's imperative to Ally reaching our 50/50 goal," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and PR officer at Ally. "We aren't going to sponsor just any team. The Aces are the best team in the league, drawing national attention and major respect from basketball fans worldwide, and together we have many shared values. They're the perfect addition to our growing sports portfolio."

The Las Vegas Aces are leaders within the sport, known for providing its employees and players with the best resources in the league, including a first-of-its-kind practice facility. Owner Mark Davis also set a high bar when he hired Becky Hammon, who has led the Aces to back-to-back WNBA titles in her first two seasons as head coach.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ally Financial—a like-minded brand that aligns so significantly with the Las Vegas Aces' culture and values," said Aces president Nikki Fargas. "Their dedication to making strategic decisions and efforts to support the continued growth of women's sports is unmatched in the industry, and we can't wait to see where this partnership ultimately leads for not just our franchise, but the Las Vegas community."

Ally is now the official jersey patch sponsor of the Aces and will appear on the front shoulder of all Aces game jerseys and the mascot, BUCKET$ jersey. Aces fans can expect exciting engagements with Ally this season, from sweepstakes to theme-nights. Ally will also work with the Aces on several community outreach initiatives.

Ally also introduced the two newest members of Team Ally, the company's unique brand ambassador program built to make women's sports hard to miss – Aces players Alysha Clark and Sydney Colson.

Clark and Colson will join Lilia Vu (Ally signed the World's No. 1 golfer in Jan.) and the rest of Ally's brand ambassadors who are part of this unique program to work with Ally to push for progress, increasing demand for women's sports, increasing year-round fan engagement, and creating social currency. Team Ally also advises from a player-perspective on how Ally can create the biggest impact with its investments in women's sports.

About the Las Vegas Aces

One of the WNBA's original franchises, the Las Vegas Aces trace their lineage to the Beehive State where they began life as the Utah Starzz. They relocated to San Antonio in 2003, before moving to the Sports & Entertainment Capital of the World prior to the 2018 season. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis purchased the team in 2021, and Aces fans were rewarded with back-to-back WNBA Championships in 2022 and 2023. The 2022 title team also became the first major professional sports franchise to bring a championship to the state of Nevada.

After becoming the first WNBA team in more than two decades to repeat as champions a year ago, the 2024 season brings with it the opportunity for an even rarer three-peat. That effort is being led by the franchise's core four of two-time M'VP A'ja Wilson; three-time WNBA champion Chelsea Gray; and two-time title winners Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. At the helm is 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year Becky Hammon—one of the most decorated players in league history, and one of only two head coaches to win championships in their first two seasons.

In addition to the Aces success on the court, they have been equally successful off of it. In March of 2022 the team moved into a 50,000 square foot headquarters—the first complex built solely for use by a WNBA team. Heading into the 2024 season, Las Vegas is on pace to become the first team in the history of the league to sell out all of its regular season games.

