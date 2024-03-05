DaVita enters into agreement to expand operations in Brazil and Colombia, enter Chile and Ecuador

Loading... Loading...

Expansion would make DaVita the largest dialysis services provider in Latin America

DENVER, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc DVA, a leading provider of kidney care services, today announced that it has agreed to terms on the expansion of its international operations in Brazil and Colombia, and its entry into Chile and Ecuador. The deal, which is consistent with DaVita's disciplined investment strategy, involves four separate acquisitions from Fresenius Medical Care for a total purchase price of $300M USD. The transaction in Chile closed effective today. The transactions in Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil remain subject to each country's respective anti-trust and regulatory approval processes, which are each expected to be completed at various times during 2024.

Upon completion of the transactions and when combined with DaVita's existing Latin American operations in Brazil and Colombia, the Company will have more than 15,000 DaVita teammates providing high-quality clinical care to more than 60,000 patients in more than 270 clinics. As a result, DaVita would become the largest dialysis services provider in Latin America.

"As we welcome thousands of dedicated caregivers to DaVita, we will continue our strategy of combining our global clinical expertise with strong investment in our local teams to deliver a sustainable and valuable contribution to the healthcare communities we serve," said Robert Lang, president of DaVita International. "Delivering outstanding clinical care for individuals suffering from kidney disease is our most important priority. We look forward to building on our existing market expertise and the established quality of these centers through this transition."

DaVita's international operations provide life-sustaining care in 12 countries outside of the United States and, assuming completion of the transactions announced today, will have grown from serving 23,000 patients in 2017 to serving more than 79,000 patients.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita DVA is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2023, DaVita served approximately 250,200 patients at 3,042 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,675 centers were located in the United States and 367 centers were located in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All such statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements about the anticipated effects of the transactions described herein and the timing of closing, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "intend," "will," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "believe," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. DaVita bases its forward-looking statements on information available to it on the date of this release and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required by law. Actual results and other events could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk factors set forth in the reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed by DaVita, and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that DaVita files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Media Contact:

Doug MacDougall, Head of Corporate Affairs, DaVita International

Doug.MacDougall@Davita.com

+1 303 809 7785

