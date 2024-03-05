Choice Hotels Urges Wyndham Stockholders to Tender Their Shares Before the March 8th Deadline

Loading... Loading...

Wyndham Stockholders Need to Send a Clear Message to the Wyndham Board to Engage Constructively

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH ("Choice") urges the stockholders of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. WH ("Wyndham") to tender their shares into the exchange offer ahead of its expiration at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 8, 2024. Tendering shares will send a clear message to Wyndham's board of directors to constructively engage with Choice to reach a consensual agreement on the terms of a transaction. Depending on participation, Choice intends to either extend or terminate the exchange offer and will evaluate next steps related to its nomination of a slate of independent directors for election to the board of directors of Wyndham.

Choice launched the exchange offer in December to take the proposed transaction directly to Wyndham's stockholders and begin the regulatory approval process. Over the past several months, Choice has made significant progress addressing regulatory requests and offered above-market regulatory protections, including a significant reverse termination fee and ticking fee. Choice has also spoken to the holders of a significant number of Wyndham's shares, and the resounding feedback from stockholders is that they would like to see Choice and Wyndham genuinely explore a value-maximizing transaction in a constructive manner. Unfortunately, Wyndham has been unwilling to provide any feedback on specific transaction terms that its board might find acceptable.

Choice continues to believe its current offer reflects a fulsome value, and the proposed value of $90 per share1 represents a multiple far in excess of what Wyndham has been able to achieve as a stand-alone business. In addition, and as Choice has stated before, Wyndham has refused to provide Choice access to any information that may have resulted in Choice's ability to improve its offer. While Choice is committed to the transaction and would like to work expeditiously to deliver a value-maximizing transaction to Wyndham stockholders, Wyndham's recent quarterly results give Choice limited confidence in further enhancing its proposal without proper due diligence.

Choice remains steadfast in its belief that a combination offers a compelling value to all stockholders, benefits franchisees and guests, and will receive regulatory approvals within a one-year customary timeframe. As a result, Choice believes that Wyndham stockholders should tender their shares to send a clear message to Wyndham's board to engage in good faith to reach a value maximizing transaction.

It should be noted that tendering shares into the offer does not obligate Wyndham stockholders to accept the current Choice offer. Holders may immediately withdraw any shares tendered upon notice of an extension, which Choice is required to publish not later than 9:00 a.m. ET on March 11, 2024, if Choice decides to extend the offer.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.



1 Based on Choice's share price as of the pre-release date of October 16, 2023.

