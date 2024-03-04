FMCSA Announces Phase 2 of Successful TechCelerate Now Program

Loading... Loading...

Second Phase Reunites Industry Partners to Develop, Update New Tools for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Technologies

NEW ORLEANS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has awarded a Phase 2 contract for the continuation of its successful TechCelerate Now trucking technology analysis and education program.

"TechCelerate Now" (TCN) is an ongoing initiative of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) in partnership with the ITS Joint Program Office. Focused on "Accelerating the Adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)" and using the project brand name "TechCelerate Now," the TCN program is focused on accelerating the adoption of ADAS by the trucking industry to reduce fatalities and prevent injuries and crashes. This Phase 2 of the initiative is a four-year program that will develop new and updated technical information and guidelines for various ADAS technologies. Many industry leaders are working together on "TechCelerate Now" under the leadership of the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), ATA's Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC), the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) Foundation and the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

The "TechCelerate Now" Program will incorporate technology data, research and analysis into a suite of innovative marketing tools in order to reduce truck crashes and generate substantial industry returns-on-investment (ROI). Among other key tasks, the program will document evolving fleet and driver perspectives, develop an expanded ADAS ROI Calculator, set up a national TCN Service Center and produce informational videos and brochures. TMC will also be producing new ADAS Recommended Practices and a TCN Ambassador Program.

"We're very pleased to continue the progress TechCelerate Now has made in examining various safety technologies and setting a course for expanding the industry dialogue on the potential safety benefits of these systems," said Jeff Loftus, Chief, Advanced Technology Division, Office of Research and Registration, FMCSA.

For more information on FMCSA's TechCelerate Now, email techcelerate@trucking.org.

