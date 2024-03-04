NEW HAMPSHIRE ARAMARK WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Loading... Loading...

Food Service Workers Gain Union Protections

NORTH ANDOVER, N.H., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Aramark in North Andover have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 633 in Manchester. These 61 new members serve as bakers, cashiers, catering services workers, cooks, food prep workers, and general utility workers at a local private high school.

"This is another example of workers standing up and taking power into their own hands by joining the Teamsters," said Jeff Padellaro, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 633. "I'd like to thank Joint Council 10 organizers, who worked with our organizers and the workers to stay on message throughout the filing and election. I am proud to call these new members my sisters and brothers, and we are ready to fight with them for their first Teamsters contract."

Aramark workers initially reached out to the Teamsters several months ago because they were ready to explore being part of a union. Joint Council 10's organizers met one-on-one with most of the group to discuss issues, the process, and their rights. Important issues included better wages, an equal playing field for all with no favoritism and overall respect. From there, the organizers worked with the worker leads to establish a campaign, working hand in hand to prepare the group for the election.

"This organizing campaign was about advocating for these workers from start to finish," said Tom Mari, Secretary-Treasurer of Joint Council 10. "We met with them, talked about issues, and mapped out a road that led to victory and Teamsters representation. They are now part of a sisterhood and brotherhood that fights together, and wins."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 633 represents more than 5,200 workers in New Hampshire in several different sectors. For more information, visit teamsters633.com.

