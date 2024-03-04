Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 9, 2024

March 4, 2024 3:43 AM | 4 min read
STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  During 26 February 2024 and 1 March 2024 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 458,868 own B shares (ST:TRUE-B) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 7 June 2023. The share buyback programme will run between 7 June up until the 2024 AGM which will be held in May 2024, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

On the Annual General Meeting 2023 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date:

Aggregated daily
volume (number of
shares):

Weighted average share
price per day
(SEK):

Total daily transaction
value (SEK):

26 February 2024

48 868

28.29

1 382 310

27 February 2024

70 000

28.49

1 994 307

28 February 2024

115 000

28.63

3 292 117

29 February 2024

75 000

28.68

2 151 015

1 March 2024

150 000

28.06

4 209 435

Total accumulated over
week 9/2024

458 868

28.39

13 029 183

Total accumulated
during the buyback
program

12 812 292

32.38

414 816 456

 

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 26,094,071 B shares and 5,600,000 C-shares as of 1 March 2024, which corresponds to 8.31% of the outstanding capital. The total number of shares in Truecaller. including own shares. is 381,187,529 and the number of outstanding shares. excluding the own shares. is 349,493,458.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 374 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm. since 2009. we are a co-founder led. entrepreneurial company. with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller.com

 

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3939827/2642376.pdf

Press release buybacks week 9 2024 Truecaller

SOURCE Truecaller AB

